Fifteen women's basketball teams, their families and fans, will descend upon Wilmington this week for the Atlantic-10 Conference Championship at the Chase Fieldhouse.
Delaware Tourism Director Jessica Welch said the effort to bring the tournament to town starts at the top.
"One thing that the A-10 has loved is that our Governor comes out to the games," said Welch. "He and the First Lady made a video last week encouraging people to go to the A-10."
For the A-10 it's a return to last year's venue which state officials said resulted in a significant boost to local businesses.
"Last year we saw about thirteen thousand people attending the five day championship," said Welch. "They booked about a thousand hotel room nights and generated about two million dollars in economic impact for the area."
Welch said the hospitality infrastructure at the Riverfront helps support such an event.
"They see it as 'we can bring the teams to the hotels and then they can walk to the restaurants, we don't have to coordinate transportation,'" said Welch.
In addition to the local impact, there's the opportunity to market the city and state to the fans and families of the teams that stretch up and down the east coast and out to the Midwest.
"Some of these teams come from Illinois, they come from North Carolina, Virginia, and maybe those people haven't been to Delaware before," said Welch.
And finally there's television exposure with the games broadcast on ESPNU and streaming on ESPN+.
The tournament starts Wednesday, March 1, 2023, with the championship game and its automatic bid to the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 5th.
Tickets for the A-10 Women's Basketball Conference tournament are available for the entire tournament, single day sessions, or single game purchases at the door.