"I want to thank all of you who showed up to the signing of the 2022 Delaware Momnibus," said Democratic Rep. Melissa Minor Brown (D-New Castle) from the Carvel State Building Monday. "Your support, your advocacy is the reason why we're able to get this work done."
Flanked by Gov. John Carney, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, and a number of other legislators--including her former "partner in crime" and, after a name-change announced Monday, her "partner in justice" Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear)--Minor Brown was celebrating Carney's signing on July 25, 2022, six different bills that improved access to maternal and infant healthcare.
The Momnibus Act included the following bills:
- House Bill 234 - extends Medicaid coverage through the first year postpartum
- House Bill 340 - provides updates to the Child Death Review Commission and name change
- House Bill 342 - includes protections for pregnant prisoners regarding restraints
- House Bill 343 - requires Medicaid provide a plan for coverage of doula services
- HS2 for House Bill 344 - requires bias and competency training for healthcare workers
- House Bill 345 - provides access to doula/midwifery services for women in DOC custody
While at the podium addressing those gathered to witness the signings, Pinkney's voice at times became shaky as she recounted stories from friends and acquaintances and total strangers who had suffered through moments for which these bills could have provided aid.
"As I was speaking, I felt nervous. I know that the only things that make me get nervous are the really important things, so it feels overwhelming, it feels exciting, it feels joyous," Pinkney told WDEL. "[But] it's only the beginning, and we still have a lot more work that we're going to continue to do."
Expressing similar emotions, Minor Brown used the same word--overwhelming--while noting she, too, believes this just to be the beginning of the positive change about which they will bring.
"It's overwhelming. So many times, I get emotional when we talk about this, not just from my own personal experiences, but from, like Sen. Pinkney said, the experiences from other women that we hear about every single day," Minor Brown said. "So right now, we celebrate, but we're going to celebrate even more when we start to see those disparities begin to decrease, when we start seeing those gaps narrow. Then, we'll celebrate...It's a good day for moms and babies, but it's an especially good day for black women."
These signings are especially important, Gov. John Carney said, because infant mortality rates are a significant litmus for both how healthy a society is as a whole, and how equitable it is.
"Infant mortality has been a big concern in the state of Delaware for as long as I can remember. And I've been doing this for 30 years," Carney said. "It's just a really strong indicator of the health and wellness of the community. And we know that we have pretty big differences between women of color and white women in that regard. So that's a big concern. We have been getting better, the rates have been improving, and then they started to go up a little bit the other way. This package of bills will be very important to help address both the infant side and the maternal side with respect to childbirth."