According to officials at The Music School of Delaware, Mary Ellen Northrop had never made a donation to the school before, but they knew she had been interested in learning about the school and its programs.
Northrop died in Wilmington on June 29, 2021.
School leaders were then stunned to learn Northrop left the school $10 million to fund scholarships, the largest donation in the school's nearly one-hundred year history.
The school estimates the endowed fund will sponsor as many as 80 students a year.
Music School President and CEO Kate Ransom said she communicated with Northrop, but never met her.
"Obviously in this gift she's done so much for so many people that's going to last for so long," said Ransom.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, himself a Music School alum, compared the donation to something said in the Broadway show Hamilton.
"Hamilton says 'legacy is planting seeds in a garden that you will never see,' and I feel like that's what we're doing today," said Meyer.
City of Wilmington Cultural Affairs Director, and school board member, Tina Betz, said it will give some children an opportunity they might not otherwise have.
"Just making it possible so that kids know the door is open for them to give it a try," said Betz. "It's not going to be for everybody to become a musician or engage in it, but there's still something about experiencing it that makes a difference."
The Music School of Delaware has two branch locations in Wilmington and Milford, with satellite locations throughout the state.
School officials said the scholarships will be available to students statewide, although there are some eligibility restrictions Northrop wrote into the trust, including a two-year limit per student.
Music School Board Treasurer Larry Hamermesh called the donation "transformative."
Northrop was born and raised in southwestern New York state.
She earned multiple degrees including a Masters of Library Science from Rutgers and and an M.B.A. in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
At one time, she was a financial and tax analyst for the DuPont Company.
School officials said Northrop had a deep love of music and sang in a church choir and played the clarinet.