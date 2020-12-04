"What we're paying at the pump, certainly, of course, is a function of crude oil--and then you go into the price of crude oil, what's driving prices Everything, fundamentally. Supply-demand factors, there's a lot that can go into that," said Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy. "And of course, under the pandemic, a lot of that has changed. But that's basically what's going on here: Inputs that can factor into supply and demand kind of alter the price...And that's why prices right now are lower than they've been in the past few years. The pandemic has lowered demand from the U.S., the world's largest oil consumer, and that has pushed prices lower."
People staying at home to combat the pandemic has driven gas prices to their recent lowest. But as folks start to look for ways to combat cabin fever, De Haan said on WDEL's Del-AWARE with Peter MacArthur that motorists might start to see prices tick up.
"Americans have been staying closer to home. Suddenly, in March, overnight demand plummeted and production, at least at that point, hadn't dropped yet, and so prices fell very significantly," he said. "We have started to navigate these waters of this pandemic, and Americans have started to take back to the roads--at least in increasing rates;, certainly not at where we were before the pandemic--But that has caused prices to start rallying again from those April lows that we saw. That's put us an average price today across Delaware at about $2.35 a gallon."
Every bit of news causes a fluctuation in market prices, De Haan said, and with more positive information about the world inching closer to a vaccine ultimately ticks the markets upward.
"Everything is being driven by this pandemic. Even the vaccine news, which holds some promise, is giving markets optimism and oil prices are up on the basis that this vaccine is going to at least help us get closer back to normal," he said. "In fact, oil prices this morning were at $45 a barrel, some of the highest levels we've seen since the pandemic started."
GasBuddy is an online tool people can use collectively to help them find the best price at the pump, but it works best the more people engage.
"GasBuddy is a community of millions of motorists--volunteer price spotters--that report the prices back to us and then help empower the community to find lower gas prices," he said. "So it can be anyone that drives a vehicle that spots a gas price, reports it into us and we share that information with our platform."
For now, De Haan said motorists can probably expect to see prices hold steady. There may eventually be a price increase come the spring as more people hit the roads, but the winter season is likely to see low prices.
"I think that, for the winter, we may see prices hold on to this low-to-mid-$2 range. I think the next chapter of higher prices could come next spring and summer, that could be a significant pinch, depending on the vaccine," he said. "It's really contingent on demand going up, and I don't really see that happening unless we have some sort of change in the COVID-19 story."