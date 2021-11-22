Delaware's election pool is growing. Leading into a cycle that will include some big seats up for grabs next year, there's a new 44-year-old Republican candidate from Bear seeking the state's sole seat in the U.S. House.
Christopher Hill is currently a geotechnical and has previously spent time as a board certified alcohol and drug dependency counselor in the state, but he majored in political science in college.
His interest in politics led to his involvement with campaigns for Terry Spence, who was a Delaware state Representative from 1981 until 2008--and Speaker of the House from '87 through the end of his service--and Vincent Lofink, who was a state representative from 1990 to 2008 and is a current Delaware State Board of Education member.
But it was what he saw sitting at home, watching the news, that ignited his current bid for a role within the federal government, he said.
"I was at home one day watching the news, and I saw the invasion at the border. I had seen it several times, and I sat up and...this is the thought that went through my head: 'The people of the state of Delaware deserve somebody like me,' or, 'I deserve somebody like me fighting for and representing me in Congress,'" Hill said. "I thought, 'Hey, wait a minute. I'm going to do that.' And that was really how it actually happened."
His mix of blue collar and white collar experience and his reputation earned in his fields of practice aside, Hill believes his biggest strength will be that he's a new face--not a candidate the general voting public of Delaware has seen before, from whom they've previously heard the same message--with what he feels is a strong platform of ideals.
Key points aren't prioritized in a numbered list for him, Hill said. Instead, he listed them off as a 1a-1b-1c-1d-1e grouping, starting with border security and weaving his way through a connected list of points that ultimately bring him to better funding for all law enforcement. Hill directly links immigration policy to the opioid crisis and increasing overdose deaths in the states.
"The main issues that I would like to address is the invasion at the border, and the incessant rhetoric from the Democrat Party talking about how there's a need for immigration reform," Hill said. "There is no need for immigration reform. There is only need for enforcing our current law, which already would handle the problem if the Border Patrol and ICE were allowed to do their job, which they're not."
The United State set a new record for deaths linked to overdosed during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and Hill said those drugs are coming from the undocumented immigrants entering the country.
"We don't know who these people coming in are, we don't know their names, we don't know their intentions. We don't know if they if it's the fourth time that they're coming in, if they've already been deported. We don't know if they have criminal backgrounds. We don't know if they're smuggling drugs or people or women," Hill said. "That takes me right into...the opiate and drug epidemic across the country. 2021 is the first year in the history of the United States of America where we had over 100,000 drug overdose deaths. And that is a direct result of the open border policy the administration has."
Any educational initiatives involving the teaching of Black history in America, known as Critical Race Theory (CRT), should not only be shot down, but banned from implementation at any point, Hill said. It's another major platform which he believes should be addressed at a federal level.
"With the Republican Party pretty much guaranteed to regain the House and the Senate in 2022, although [legislation banning CRT] wouldn't be signed into law unless Biden falls asleep at his desk for 10 days--which is possible--pressuring the executive branch with legislation that bans that racist theory that white people are born racist, and that society is racist," he said. "It emotionally and mentally abuses children, not only white children by instilling guilt and shame in them, but also minority children by instilling resentment and the jealousy, anger, and hatred in them. So stopping that emotional abuse would be one thing."
In the same vein, Hill would like to see "any violent crimes" committed by individuals identifying as members of Black Lives Matter or Anti-Fascists movements against Republicans or Conservatives indicted as hate crimes.
Finally, he'd like to seek grants which would increase law enforcement staffing levels and a ban on COVID-19 vaccination mandates in workplaces.
And he also doesn't mind going it alone. In fact, Hill expressed he has no interest in working "across the aisle" to accomplish any of these goals. While Delaware has, of late, voted Blue, hill believes he only needs a small percentage of fence-sitters to lean his way to win--which he detailed in a follow-up conversation as 60% to 65% of independents and 10% to 15% of Democrats-- and then he can begin educating the population on the reality of the root of divisiveness.
"You say that a lot of those issues are divisive. I didn't make them divisive, the Democratic Party made them divisive. All I'm trying to do is protect the citizenry and the residents in Delaware against these things," Hill said. "I'm trying to combat these things and stop them from hurting people, these bills that are creating tremendous debt and will create tremendous inflation. I'm not creating a divisiveness, I'm trying to stop the Democrat Party from continuing to create these divisive issues. I didn't create Critical Race Theory, I'm trying to fight against it and educate why it is divisive. I didn't create the crisis at the border, I'm trying to educate why it's divisive. So I am coming in to help people, and educate people, not to make anything divisive. I am trying to undo the divisiveness that was created by the other side."
Because of the belief that Democrats have created the issues which have led to such a national split, Hill would rather maintain that split between officials from competing elected parties--not the general public, which he hopes to bring together--and accomplish his goals in the event of Republican control of both chambers of Congress.
"As far as working with Democrats, no, I have no intention of doing that. If I win the general election, my duty and obligation as the representative of the state of Delaware is to represent the people that elected me, and if I were to quote-unquote 'work with the other side,' I would be abandoning their voice and their vote," he said. "If I'm going to work with the Democrats, I might as well be a Democrat. So no, I have no intention of working with the Democrats, or the president, or reaching across the aisle--the saying that everybody loves to say--no, I don't have any intention of doing that."
Hill's campaign website is ChristopherHillForCongress.com.
---