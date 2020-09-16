Incumbent Matt Meyer wins another four years as New Castle County Executive.
Meyer beat political newcomer Maggie Jones, who had New Castle County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 backing as well as support from a New Jersey-based PAC, with just over 56% of the vote in the primary election Tuesday.
"We had an unprecedented amount of special interest money; we had a single 'dark money' PAC that put hundreds of thousands of dollars into this race, and the people won, so it's something to be proud of," he told WDEL. "We've been bold; we've done hard things...we've started to tackle big problems, and that can be hard to do. When given a choice between the people's interest and special insider interest, we always chose the people's interest, which is a risk, and I think tonight, we saw that those decisions were the right decisions."
Winning by 13%, Meyer said the race wasn't closer than he thought it would be.
"We had a double-digit victory; we were outspent by a special interest PAC...so we're indebted to the people rather than a special interest. So this is a big victory--a double-digit victory--when you're facing all these insiders working against you--I think it's a big victory."
Four years ago, Meyer beat incumbent Tom Gordon, and he thought then, the victory was won.
"I learned very quickly, as county executive, that in governance decisions there are special interests that get special access, and those special interests expect government leaders to make choices that unfairly benefit those special interests. We have time and again chosen the people's interests...we saw that in this election that there were special interests that were mad at us, and we learned tonight that we will always choose the people's interest, and when we do that, we will be rewarded."
With $323.3 million in federal CARES Act money to spend on a variety of things from testing of humans for COVID-19 to testing of the sewer system that found evidence of higher rates of infection, Meyer said his administration will continue to lead the nation in its coronavirus pandemic response efforts.
"As we're out enjoying a nice victory, we're cognizant of the fact that there are so many seniors in our community, who go to bed tonight in fear; many of them alone, vulnerable, some of them don't even have internet access, regular contact with the broader community. There are parents that got to bed tonight wondering how tomorrow morning they're going to home school their children while being at work while making breakfast, lunch, and dinner for their kids, and there are vulnerable communities, people with mental health issues, substance abuse problems, all sorts of disability issues, who are vulnerable in normal circumstances, and because of COVID, are even more vulnerable.
This is a situation that some thought would go on for days or weeks, we're now looking at perhaps, a year of this, and we need to make sure that as government leaders and as community leaders, we're doing everything we can to protect those populations."
Jones did not return WDEL's request for comment.