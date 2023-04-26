Lance Scott grew up in Millsboro in an atmosphere that when he wasn't at school, it was full speed ahead, on a pathway to the biggest motorsports series in America.
Now living in the Charlotte area, Scott is back in the First State with Kyle Larson's No. 5 team for this weekend's NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.
Scott isn't a driver, crew chief, mechanic, or tire changer, but he has a responsibility that would make all of those jobs irrelevant if he failed: He drives the tractor-trailer with Larson's cars to the track.
The 52-year-old is actually in the second generation of his family involved with hauling NASCARs around the country, after his Aunt Bev and Uncle Les drove a secondary hauler that carried 7-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson's showcars to various sponsor events and signings.
In 2010, Bev wanted to come off the road, and Lance said he wanted to find a way to get involved, even if it was a distant part of the Hendrick Motorsports family.
"We were going racing. I grew up racing, back home we raced on dirt at Delaware International and Georgetown Speedway. That's basically all I've done my entire life was race. As a kid I never thought I'd be involved in NASCAR, but I got the opportunity and took advantage of it."
Five years later, Lance was asked to take part of the tag-team approach needed to legally drive vehicles to the west coast, and instead of the show cars, suddenly he was behind the wheel of the vehicle taking Johnson's actual wheels to the distant tracks of California and Arizona.
"I hung out with Jimmie doing the show car stuff, got to know him a little bit, and expressed my interest in being a part of the race team. (Chew Chief) Chad Knaus liked what I did, and in 2015 Chad hired me to drive the hauler for the 48 team."
After Jimmie Johnson retired, most of the team transferred to work with Kyle Larson's No. 4, keeping Scott on the road.
Scott said modern technology has helped, but hauler drivers are required to hold to 11-hour shifts, which include a mandatory 30-minute break within the first 8 hours.
While those rules apply to driving, and when they do the longer treks the drivers split sleeping in the cab when they're not on duty, they don't have to use those beds when at the tracks.
"We don't have to sleep in the truck the whole time, we have a hotel room and the same amenities as everyone else. That makes it a whole lot easier. If I had to live in that thing, I probably wouldn't do it, although they are nice. I always tell people, I'm not a truck driver, I'm a racer."
That's not to say the nights aren't long.
After last weekend's race in Talladega, Alabama ended after 6 p.m., Scott's day was just starting, as he got behind the wheel for the 7.5 hour trek back to Charlotte, where he arrived at about 2:30 a.m., unloaded the cars, then went home.
The next day, his non-driving duties kicked in.
"Clean the inside of the tractor, go through the trailer, start cleaning and restocking. It's a routine, my responsibilities are going through the truck, trailer, and toolbox, and then the mechanics do the work on the car."
NASCAR's schedule includes a lot of double-visits to places reasonably close to Charlotte, but said his favorite trip, is actually the one farthest away from North Carolina.
"It's 45 hours, but it's Sonoma, California. Everywhere we go, we run the same roads all year long, north, south, east, and west. When we go to Sonoma, once you get out so far, you get out on I-80, we only drive that one time a year. It's just a different part of the country, it's a different kind of pretty. I love the Green Mountains, but there you see different animals and landscape, it's just a cool ride."
This week's ride is special though, as NASCAR makes its only stop in the First State, just 45 miles up Routes 113 & 1 from his hometown of Millsboro.
Scott said while he'll have plenty of work responsibilities this weekend, he plans to take full advantage of his familiar surroundings, and share them with his colleagues.
"We've been talking about getting some blue crabs from Sambo's or JP's Wharf and we'll all get some crabs. Thursday afternoon, I'll head to Millsboro and get to see my daughter and grandkids, my aunt and uncle, and some friends and family you only get to see Dover weekend or Christmas. I always look forward to coming to Dover because I love that place, and to get home to Millsboro is a big bonus."
Dover offers one of the most creative trophies on the NASCAR circuit, with a miniature version of the Miles the Monster statue featured near the track's entrance.
It was Jimmie Johnson's best track, where he won a record 11 times in 38 races, giving Scott a fun ride home.
"It was cool. It was one of his favorite tracks, and it's obviously one of mine, too. To get to take that trophy home a few times in the truck was pretty cool, everybody wants a Monster. It's a cool trophy, and it's ridden home with me several times."
Larson has won just once in 14 attempts in Dover, but with 11 top-10 finishes, the 2021 Cup Series Champion is always a contender on the Monster Mile.
"I think any weekend we bolt him in the car, we have a shot. It's the same way I felt with Jimmie. Between Kyle driving the car, and this team preparing the car, we have a shot every week we go, and that's why we load them up and I truck them down the road."
One thing you won't see Scott do is drive 400 laps on the Monster Mile, as Scott said he learned quickly his love of racing needed to manifest itself in other ways.
"Not me, I'm not a driver. I just worked on them. I was a mechanic in several different divisions, and where I got my enjoyment. I tried racing go-karts, and I wasn't very good at that, so I hung that helmet up a long time ago."
Scott celebrates his 53rd birthday on Saturday, and if Kyle Larson and the No. 4 team have their way, they hope a delayed birthday celebration is in order, and that Scott has a certain Monster at his side as he heads from his old home back to Charlotte late Sunday night.