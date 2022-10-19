The sentencing of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness does not entirely bring the case to an end.
McGuiness addressed the court in Dover Wednesday, calling it a "tremendously difficult day." Near tears, she spoke about being remorseful, but said she would have acted earlier in the process had she known that hiring her daughter as a casual seasonal employee would have presented such a problem.
That is how defense attorney Steve Wood characterized the state's recommendation of 30 days in prison - that McGuiness would be punished for hiring her daughter.
Wood recommended a sentence of $1,000 fine, with no probation, saying it would serve no purpose. He added that the case had resulted in McGuiness being "publicly disgraced" and "vilified." Wood also spoke about "the Kathy McGuiness you don't know" - dedicated to family, and to charitable works and civic affairs.
Deputy Attorney General Mark Denney earlier said the state stood by its recommendation, which was detailed in its sentencing memo.
Speaking outside the courtroom, Wood said "to recommend a jail sentence for someone who committed the offense of hiring her daughter as a part-time college intern as the state just did is unconscionable. We're gratified that Judge Carpenter agreed and imposed what we think is a fair and just sentence."
McGuiness, outside court, said she made her resignation effective November 4th because she wanted to "tie up some loose ends. There's a couple of engagements to finish. I want to make sure that there is a seamless transition for the next administration so they are left in great shape."
"That's all I have to say. Thank you very much," McGuiness concluded.
Wood said McGuiness plans to appeal her conviction to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Denny spoke afterwards about this and the sorts of cases prosecuted by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust: "We're focusing on this. We take it seriously. These cases are difficult. These cases are controversial. They're usually high profile. They're against powerful connected people so they're never easy. But we believe our job is to do the right thing and to follow the evidence wherever it leads us."