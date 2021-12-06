A Wilmington attorney--no stranger to issues surrounding high school sports players in Delaware--wants a seat at the table as the state navigates making decisions around the implementation and inclusion of transgender athletes in gender-specific contests.
"Well, 45 years ago, I was the go-to lawyer here in Delaware when we equalized women's participation in sports under Title IX, the civil rights law passed around 1970," said Attorney Thomas Neuberger. "I have a historic interest in the ability of women to participate fairly in sports, and have equal resources devoted to them. So I have followed the the transgender movement and its impact on on sports."
Neuberger submitted an open letter to the Collette Educational Resource Center Monday, December 6, 2021, asking to be placed on the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association's (DIAA) recently announced Transgender Policy Sub-Committee.
"I've been following the issue very, very closely in Delaware, and up until now, it has not been perceived that this is going to be a problem here in Delaware," Neuberger said. "But it was WDEL News that reported just two weeks ago that a subcommittee has been formed to adopt transgender policies. So now it is on the forefront. It hasn't been on the forefront previously, but as WDEL reported, individual school districts are making decisions on how they're going to allow transgender females to participate in athletics. So it's a front burner issue right now."
To Neuberger, the issue is one of equality and a landscape that will change significantly if transition students--particularly male-to-female-transition athletes--are granted a place on the same playing fields. His desire is to protect that landscape, one he helped craft and foster, over a career fighting for what he described as the creation of girls' sports as they are known today.
"The ACLU and everybody else pushing the transgender movement will have their own ideas on those kinds of things. I'm not here trying to think through what the solution would be for the transgender athlete. I'm here to try to present the case for the the full participation of biological females in high school sports," he said. "I'm not here to solve the problem for the transgender athlete. I'm here to try to protect what was hard won for female athletes here in Delaware in the 1970s and into the early 80s, when we got them the athletic programs that they have arrived upon. I think those victories are being forgotten in haste here, and somebody has to be presenting the other side of the issue so that the public authorities--meaning the board here--can make these hard decisions."
Pointing to the case of Lia Thomas, a University of Pennsylvania male-to-female transitioning swimmer who over the weekend garnered media attention for breaking several of the university's women's swimming records, Neuberger said the inclusion of transitioning athletes in to traditionally birth-gender specific sports could have implications on the future prospects.
"[Thomas for] three years was swimming on the men's team, and decided to swim on the women's team this year, and is setting all sorts of national records for swimming, beating her female opponents by seven, 12, and more seconds. So this is a very serious issue of women's participation in sports in Delaware," Neuberger said. "It seems to me that, at the high school level, and even at the university level, we're giving testosterone treatments to people who are transitioning. That does not equalize the playing field. We've got famous women, world class athletes, Martina Navratilova, all sorts of people speaking out on this issue saying, by allowing former males to participate in these head-to-head athletic events, it's going to result in the destruction of women's sports."
Which becomes an issue when it starts striping away future prospects from certain athletes, he said.
"When our public school officials are making decisions on, are we going to allow transgender females to participate in track and field, to participate in swimming, in sports where they go head-to-head with people who have smaller hearts, smaller lungs, less bone mass, who are weaker, who don't don't have the muscle strength and everything else," Neuberger said. "If there's a limited number of people on the volleyball team and two former males make the volleyball team, that means two biological females don't make the team. If the state champion in swimming or track and field in an event ordinarily would be a female who then would be able to get a college scholarship, but they're pushed out by an athlete like the one that's swimming now at the University of Pennsylvania, setting all sorts of national records in phenomenal time because she is swimming against people who do not have the muscle mass, and the size of lungs, and the heart, and the strength of the competitors."
The decision-making sports body should be looking at "what the experts and the science are saying," when debating the topic, including things like the Independent Women's Law Center's report published in September on the "growing threat to women's sports."
"[The IWLC] issued a comprehensive report on what issues are involved here for state athletic associations if they want to continue the success in women's sports programs. That report needs to be thrown into the mix," Neuberger said. "I would hope that when all the scientific data in this lengthy report from Washington is put in front of our State Athletic Association, they will decide that when you weigh the pluses and the minuses, and you consider the goals of high school athletics as well as the goals of individual females, that they'll come down on the side of protecting women who are biological women over the claims of others. The sports are going to be destroyed."
Neuberger's full letter to the DIAA is available here: