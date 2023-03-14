If you want to keep your trees green and leafy this spring and summer, the time to inspect for signs of possible future damage is coming up soon.
The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, starts out in the velvet-like egg masses laid by female moths last summer. These may be found soon, especially as temperatures start to get milder, on tree trunks and undersides of the main tree branches of hardwoods and pine trees.
"It's about an inch, inch-and-a-half long, kind of light yellow, creamy-colored," Delaware Forest Health Specialist Bill Seybold said.
Although they could show up anywhere in the state, outbreaks of spongy moth infestation last year were most prevalent in Sussex County.
"It pops up anywhere, really - anywhere you have probably a decent population of oak trees or some of their other favorite trees that they like to eat," Seybold said. "They will strip the leaves off as you get more into the end of May and June."
Egg masses could simply be stripped off the tree trunk or branches and placed into soapy water. Prevention becomes more complicated when the caterpillars start to come out. There are a couple of do-it-yourself options, such as sticky bands or burlap bounds. Depending on the size of a wooded area and any history of infestation, a licensed pesticide applicator could be consulted.
More information is available from the Delaware Forest Service.