There are some obvious pieces of Delaware's infrastructure that will benefit from federal investment, but there are also some institutions that are less obvious, like the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse.

"If anybody says that we don't need Harbor of Refuge sitting on the end of that wall, they're dead wrong," said Red Moulinier, past president of the Delaware River & Bay Lighthouse Foundation. "I get calls from the Pilots' Association. The light was out just a couple of weeks ago, and it was a battery issue--trust me, commercial shipping uses that lighthouse."

Moulinier says the lighthouse wall was just rebuilt for the first time in 110 years in 2011, and then the issues created by Hurricane Sandy caused destruction and devastation along the East Coast, and now the breakwater needs more attention.

With possibly the largest infrastructure bill in the country's history signed by President Joe Biden roughly two months ago, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) said he was happy the Environment and Public Works Committee, which he chairs, could help secure $250,000 to address renovations and repairs for the lighthouse.

Carper said, when people think about infrastructure, they often think of transportation, roads and highways, bridges, railways, and ports. But the lighthouse represents an important piece of infrastructure that guides commerce along Delaware's waterways. While it won't singlehandedly solve supply chain issues, it will make a meaningful contribution to their continued uninterrupted activity.

"There's a threat, at times, in the kind of weather we have. That could be hurricanes, but more likely nor'easters, heavy fog that can jeopardize these safe passage of ships," Carper said. "A vital part of our nautical infrastructure is jeopardized. The safe passage of ships coming in and out of our part of America is jeopardized. The question is what, if anything, are we going to do about it?"

The $250,000 will be the beginning of an answer to that question, Carper said, for a lighthouse that went national last year being featured on a stamp from the United States Postal Service.

"This $250,000 is the starting point to get the project moving," said John Kane, from Carper's office. "There will be more coming down the line, and we will continue to advocate and fight for that, because this is critical infrastructure to the economy in Delaware; because we need to protect those commercial shippers and those recreational boaters; but we also need to preserve our historic infrastructure throughout this country, and that includes these lighthouses. So we're going to start with getting this breakwater studied so we can figure out what needs to be done to make it more stable, and we're going to move on to figuring out what that construction need actually is."

A feasibility study will include an engineering analysis of the breakwater and the foundation on which the lighthouse sits. Then, a construction project will be determined from there. Kane said it was an important review as the "area gets a lot of different wave action, and you'll see a lot of different currents and tides. And there's also some concerns, what if a ship were to brush the breakwater and how that would impact it."

Finally, Carper said it's just a neat part of Delaware that draws tourism to the state.

"There are a lot of people who come to Delaware, tourism is a huge thing," Carper said. "Some people come because they think this lighthouse is just one cool thing, it's really special. It's been around for a long time--saving a lot of lives, moving a lot of commerce, but it's also just something that people like to to visit and to see. For all those reasons, we think it's something that's well worth preserving."