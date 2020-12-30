There was a lot of news in 2020. But from COVID-19, to the election, to social justice movement and the rise of a white supremacy backlash, news continued to happen at the local level as well. There are some of the stories hand-selected by WDEL's reporters as their favorite, or their most important, or their most affecting. Here, in their own words, are the stories WDEL's reporters felt defined their efforts in their communities in one of the most news-filled years we've ever experienced.

Amy Cherry

I went back and looked through everything that I did for the year, and so much of our great work this year focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the vaccine has just arrived, and we're going to hopefully turn that corner, and I wanted to try to focus on at least one remarkable story, of so many, that fit into our pandemic coverage. But I also wanted to acknowledge that there are other really important issues that are going on simultaneously. Being in a pandemic doesn't excuse news outlets from covering their communities.

I think, what it really comes down to when you're balancing so many things, is: Are people willing to talk to you? How important or significant is this? In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, I hearkened back to a story involving a brave nurse who worked for ChristianaCare. A number of people had been complaining, wishing to remain anonymous, about various allegations regarding the way that staff and nurses were being treated within the hospital system, and their claims were wide-ranging. There were a number of them. But those sorts of stories can be really hard to prove, because we're not there, and we can't be inside a hospital during a pandemic. A number of people don't want to speak out because--rightfully--they're afraid of any kind of revenge, retribution, retaliation. They fear for their job at a time when finding a job is really difficult. They fear that there's going to be some repercussions to them speaking out. A lot of that stuff can be really, really hard to overcome.

So when I spoke to a nurse who was willing to go on-the-record--because she felt so strongly about the way she and others were being treated that she was willing to walk off the job, I knew that I had the avenue I could take to tell this story. And I knew that when I came to ChristianaCare with it, that they took it seriously, and they understood that this was a story that needed to be reported, and they wanted their side heard. It's not easy, necessarily, to get the largest healthcare employer in the state to speak out. They're busy, their top officials are busy, and it's a pandemic, but they took this seriously, and they definitely shared their side. And, in telling this story, it went viral, and seeing that kind of response from readers and listeners shows its worth the effort to do that kind of digging and just keep chasing the story until you find the right avenue to tell it.

One of my favorite parts of my job is that I don't sit behind a desk all day, and that I get to really talk to people. Now, because of the pandemic, I'm doing a lot more sitting at a desk, but I still get to talk to people, it's just a little bit different in the way that we have to go about it now, virtually, just to keep everybody safe. It took some getting used to; it can be a little more challenging because you have to get people to warm up to you, maybe, in a different way. I think everybody would probably attest to that at this point, since everybody's using Zoom, and so much of our storytelling has been focused on the pandemic, and rightfully so, but there are other things happening in the community, too, and I don't think it's an excuse for us to ignore what city council is doing, or to say, 'Oh, we'll just get to this later,' or, 'That's not important enough.' We have to make decisions every day in terms of coverage, and I think the entire news team has done a really good job of balancing those COVID stories with other things that may be happening simultaneously.

So, over the summer, I was interviewing Trippi Congo about his last-minute switch to all of a sudden running for Wilmington City Council president. It was a really weird time, right before the election filing deadline, a number of city offices, suddenly, we saw this switcheroo where people were not going to run for the office they had initially filed for, they jumped into another office, and it seemed a little bit coordinated in some ways, and we'd never seen anything like that. So I wanted to get behind some of these decisions and hone in on these races and try to figure out why, all of a sudden, Congo wanted to run for city council president instead of running for reelection for his seat. We were having that conversation and talking about his priorities, and towards the end of the conversation, he had mentioned that he just moved. And I was like, 'Wait a second, where did you move to?' And he told me where he moved. And I was like, 'But you represent the 2nd District?' He said, 'Yeah, I just moved a few weeks ago.' And I said, 'But, you still represent the second district right now, right?' He's like, 'Yeah.' And I was like, 'I don't think that's allowed.'

He's like, 'Oh, I don't know anything about that.' I'm paraphrasing. So I called him out, right on the spot there, and I was like, 'I'm pretty sure this is not on the up-and-up. From there, I went and did my due diligence to find out, in fact, that it was not on the up-and-up, and then-Council President Hanifa Shabazz, as a result, was going to move to have his seat vacated because you have to live in your district for the entire time that you are a city councilmember.

So, even though he only had a few months left on his term, and he was running for council president, he still needed to live in his district for the remainder of the term. When I confronted him about that, he's said, 'Oh, I'll just move back.' And I was like, 'You'll just move back? What do you mean?' He said 'Oh, the funeral home--our family business--is there, and there's some apartments above it, so I'll just move back. But the admission of moving was already there. And the process had already begun to vacate his seat, and it's against city code to live outside your district. I mean, you represent the 2nd District, you're supposed to be in touch with your constituents who live in that district, and you moved, for whatever reason. You don't want to live in that district anymore, so you probably shouldn't be representing it either.

Over the summer, we witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases, like many states across the nation saw, and it spurred a moment of, 'Oh my god, an opportunity to just talk about something else, anything else!' Because I think we all have COVID fatigue in one way, shape, or form, or another. So I embraced the opportunity to have a little bit of time to do something else. But I think, really, the impetus behind exposing Wilmington's parking problems was that it really piqued my interest, and I thought, there's something deeper at play here, and that's what being a journalist is all about for me. I've always been a big fan of giving a voice to the voiceless and solutions journalism. Taking a problem that people can't solve on their own, and giving it a larger platform, so that change is actually enacted. As a journalist, that's what I've always strived to do, and not every story is going to have that opportunity. That's what I wish that I could do every single day.

Sean Greene

As a reporter, you're always looking for the good side. And there's been so much anger, and frustration, and people fighting back-and-forth as the year's gone along.

Sometimes, a fight can be a good thing. In this case, it was a Wesley field hockey player who was trying to take her struggle, where she learned that she had breast cancer, and turn it completely into a positive story, just beating the cancer and becoming cancer-free. And then, while she's fighting, and she gets this media attention, she's trying to pay it forward by creating this 100-mile challenge and getting all of her rival schools in the conference she was in, involved. Just the way that she was able to motivate and energize and inspire a field hockey community was certainly something that brings a smile--which we were lacking a lot of the time this year.

The [Black Lives Matter protests] really put on display the highs and lows of what one can go through in about a 12-hour period. I was called out at about 2 p.m. Mike Phillips needed a little bit of support when it came to the protest heading out on to I-95. So I was getting myself into a story that Mike already had a good handle on, and protesters were getting attention and raising their concerns, and you hear from members of the community that they need change, and these are the types of things that they want to engage in.

But then, in the evening, it just all changed. The mood completely turned 180 degrees on Market Street all of a sudden. I show up to that scene, and there's people throwing rocks through glass into a shoe store, and then into a phone store, and they're looting. The next thing I know, I'm getting a little bit too close, and somebody doesn't want me filming them on-camera doing illegal things, and there's my face getting punched.

In terms of [a reporter] becoming the story, I mean, you see it sometimes in sports where, if I pick a team to win, someone will maybe a bit jokingly complain, 'Well, you didn't think we were any good.' But in terms of being around a hard news story, where you're truly the eyes for the audience, that's what I think of looking back at that video. The last minute or two of that is certainly tough to watch, and I second-guess myself on it. The first 15 minutes, I'm the eyes and the ears of viewers and listeners, with as few words as possible. Just, if you couldn't be there, I try to put the viewer or the listener, depending on how you're looking at it, at that scene while I'm behind that camera, putting them in that lens, in that moment. And you can see the looting. You can see the standoff with police. You can sense the anger that was going on, and the energy and the passion that many of the people that weren't there for violence were trying to pass along, but that message gets a little bit lost when the looters take center stage, as they're going to do in that situation.

I think especially with the Black Lives Matter movement, it really comes down to just listening. The reason that there are protests and the reason that there was looting is probably because people wanted to get their voices heard, and the traditional means of trying to get their word out just wasn't working.

But, despite what I experienced that day, we as journalists move on to the next story. It's just the way that a newsroom has to go. We're going to move to the next headline the next day. And protesters will keep trying to find a way to keep themselves at top of mind and yes, possibly by destroying things. Maybe not the best way to do it, in terms of community harmony, but you can't say it wasn't effective in terms of opening the eyes of Delaware--and the world--for several weeks.

Mike Phillips

Sean and I were both there when things started to turn nasty at the Black Lives Matter protests, with things getting violent, and the looting started, and the window smashing started. We were there together.

I was there earlier in the day, when the protests were peaceful, the marches were taking place, people were angry, people were upset, but they were marching. They were chanting slogans. It hadn't devolved into the activity of the evening during the daytime. There was, I still remember, the gentleman who was given a megaphone to stand on top of the Wilmington Police headquarters to speak to everybody. They gave him a megaphone. He wasn't mincing his words, as far as the anger that people felt about the George Floyd situation and what they described as ongoing incidents in which law enforcement were taking advantage of people of color.

What was really interesting from that was, when it left police headquarters, the organizers kind of threw a curveball to police. Police were concerned that they were going to go down to the shopping complex on South Market Street, then basically clear the grocery store out, afraid that rioting and looting was going to start there, and then the protesters threw a curveball at them, started down MLK Boulevard, and then out on the I-95, where they ended up shutting traffic down.

What I found fascinating there was--and that's when Sean showed up in the middle of that--you had this, I don't want to use the word confrontation, but the protesters on I-95 came face-to-face with the Delaware State Police at that point. And the Delaware State Police had some riot gear ready and whatnot, but it never got beyond that point. There was almost this mutual understanding of what was going on. The protesters were in the police officers' faces, and there was a lot of shouting, but it never went beyond that. One of the Delaware State troopers went and got a bit of heavier weaponry--a tear gas gun or something of that nature--and the protesters said, 'No, you don't need it.' And police put it back, and there were handshakes and high fives at that point. It was just a shame for me to see how that very tense volatile situation diffused very quickly, because of a mutual understanding, and then how everything just really went downhill as the evening set in.

The one thing I tell people is, Sean and I were only three blocks apart from each other, but Sean was in a completely different world than I was. Sean was in an atmosphere that was much more violent. There was a lot of window breaking, there was a lot of anger. I was a block west, where there was looting going on, but I never felt unsafe. It was people breaking into the back of a pawn shop and stealing things at that point. So real different worlds that day. And for what to have happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that made its way to Wilmington, to me, was just a very interesting day to be a journalist, certainly. I have relatives who were alive during the race riots in the 60s, which were much more violent, much worse. But it certainly went in that direction in the evening hours, and it was a shame to see.

On the day of the cemetery shooting, I was in the right place at the right time, journalistically speaking. I was at an event just up the road, literally up Rte. 896 from the cemetery when it happened. So I got to the cemetery just after they had allowed the ambulances to enter the scene. You could just tell the way the police were moving in, the information we were hearing off of the police and fire scanners, what we were seeing with our own eyes, you could tell almost right away, there's something not normal going on here.

When the details start coming out that two people were actually targeted, and that the suspect is now in the woods, and then you see the police cordon get set up--and then, as a journalist, you realize, 'Oh, I'm in the hot zone. I'm right here.' You're trying to give a play-by-play of what's happening and, I'll tell you, it hit home.

It was about 12:10 p.m. I was on set up on the Chesapeake City bridge overtop of Rte. 896. State police were using the median wall on Rte. 896 as a protector into the woods. And it was shortly after 12 o'clock, when a barrage of gunfire broke out. In my head, I was kind of estimating 30 to 40 shots maybe, it turned out it was more than 50 in the span of two minutes. I mean, it was clearly a firefight going on; you didn't know who was shooting at whom, and then it went silent.

And then, for three hours, nothing. I was there by myself on the bridge. It was lonely, though I didn't feel like I was unsafe. But it was very strange to almost have a front-row seat to what went on. You find out the details after the fact, where a state police BearCat takes a dozen bullets, you realize that could have been a much worse situation. It could have turned out so, so much worse for law enforcement in that case.

It was terrible. To hear about the two individuals at the cemetery, the older couple just getting gunned down for absolutely no reason whatsoever, it was just terrible. We were in the early stages of some of the racial unrest, we were clearly in the middle of COVID, and you're thinking yourself, 'Boy, it really can't get much worse than this, from from a societal standpoint.'

It was both ends of the spectrum. First of all, all of this is within that COVID environment. In May, we were deep in that environment; there was rampant unemployment and just this great unknown. We're talking now in what is the midst of the second wave of this, but that was the first wave, and people were on lockdown, and there was growing frustration that businesses were failing, and millions of people were unemployed. So there was that frustration that was background to all of this. And then you had these instances of racial injustice that were starting to come to the forefront as well. And law enforcement is in the middle of my two stories.

Those police officers in that case put themselves between the residents of that neighborhood and the treeline. And they took a lot of fire as a result of it. There they were, literally setting up a line between that guy and the neighbors. And then, just two weeks later, police lined up again on I-95, between the protesters and moving anywhere else on the interstate. But cooler heads prevailed. And I'm not trying to dismiss what happened in Minneapolis in any way, because that was clearly a horrible event and should never have happened. But there has to be a recognition that the men and women in law enforcement do put themselves in harm's way as part of their job, going into unforeseen circumstances, in some cases with people who could be heavily armed. There was so much frustration in the country about what was going on with COVID and different states reacting differently in lockdowns. It just--May boiled over, and it boiled over violently.

I hope we don't ever get back to that point. I hope for calm. This has been a very deadly year in New Castle County. There's still constant shootings at this point. There are still victims. Hopefully, in 2021, with the spread of the vaccine, as opposed to the spread of the virus, I hope everyone gets back to some semblance of normalcy in their lives and that dialogues can continue about race relations and law enforcement that'll go forward recognizing that there are issues with law enforcement as far as excessive force, but on the other extreme, police also face excessive force from individuals. All you have to do is look at the state police armored vehicle with a dozen bullet marks in it, and realize any one of those bullets could have taken out a trooper--for what reason, nobody ever really knew why that guy started that incident. But it could have ended so badly on so many fronts if police hadn't stepped in; So, hopefully, some calm and normalcy. I think if we can get calm and normalcy, it'll be a better year.

DJ McAneny

COVID permeated the year's news coverage. There was a point where it just saturated everything, every story was coming from a COVID angle. Everyone was anxious for the latest news about this virus that was affecting all of our lives. Our traffic went through the roof because so many people were coming to the site looking for the latest on what was going on.

Every institution in Delaware started providing updates on the way their facilities were running, modifications to how they were handling day-to-day business. That stretched across the spectrum to every governmental institution that you could think of, I mean, from the state, to county to local, and all of the little pieces of the puzzle in between; you had the prison system, and healthcare facilities, courts, schools--every institution, private and public, all looking to provide as much information out to the public as possible.

One of the more interesting aspects of a global pandemic that popped up was, you have this population of people confined to a building in a tight space, and they're forced to live within these conditions because they are rehabilitating inmates in a correctional facility, and while serving their sentences, prison officials were suddenly faced with how do they maintain safety for all of these individuals?

Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis was putting out updates regularly on the status of COVID and its presence within their walls, but it's a very one-sided conversation because, unless you are a direct family member of someone within the facility, you're not getting a lot of information from any other source about the residents of any given jail or prison at any given time.

So, for the most part, without proactively reaching out to inmates, we were taking the Delaware Department of Correction at its word, when it would provide us with details like how many people were infected, and the steps they were taking to reduce the spread of the virus within their facilities. There were a lot of stories in the beginning about activist groups that wanted to provide masks, and then there was a claim that this was political posturing, and that these these efforts weren't in good faith, and a lot of people complaining that we should be letting low-tier offenders out of jail, out of prison because they were in danger. A lot of interesting and unusual conversations were taking place.

And then one day, after publishing an update about the prison system, saying that they were using, at-the-time. groundbreaking technology--these foggers that were supposed to be decontaminating the prisons--a family member of an inmate who was concerned for the safety of their incarcerated family member reached out and said, 'My loved one is concerned because they are afraid of how the prison is handling the situation, and what the prison is telling the media it's doing isn't truthful.'

I reached out to that the person that called, arranged for a phone call from the prison and he had gathered a number of people with him to all kind of backup his claims, or describe the things they were seeing, that there were more sick than what was being reported, they were claiming that they were not being provided masks, that they were not being socially distanced. And it grew from there.

I mean, it was very impactful to hear someone say, 'I don't want to die in here.' We're not talking about a murder or rapist or someone who may be spending the rest of their life in prison. These were guys in jail for robbery or a drug crime, who may have gotten a couple of years and suddenly were faced with a a health condition of a still very unknown severity, other than that lots of people were suddenly dying. That this virus that was affecting everyone differently, and some people die from it right away, some people don't even notice that they have it. It was a very scary and uncertain time for everyone, and that includes prisoners.

So we reached out and spoke with everyone. We spoke with Commissioner DeMatteis, and brought to light the things that prisoners were concerned about, and what the correctional system said they were doing for those prisoners. And I think it is important to give a voice to a population who may be disparaged or looked down upon, but a population made up entirely of human beings, many of whom are people who made mistakes, but still deserve compassion. If they had concerns, the people of Delaware deserved to hear their story and their concerns.

We did what we could, but I think it was just one of the more important stories I did this year in terms of the topic at hand, The correctional system was accommodating in arranging conversations with officials and making sure that they responded to these claims. And we knew that this was an important story and, to that end, that the state would take it seriously, and that they would respond in kind and make sure that their side was told and that everyone heard as much information from both sides as possible.

In the other vein of major stories this year, you have a global pandemic taking place, and then you also have this incident in Minneapolis, which incites global response in those seeking social justice reform, and changes to policing, inciting the second Civil Rights Movement, because many claim a portion of society--minority groups, and in particular, black Americans who have interactions with police--are disproportionately being murdered in the course of that interaction. People arguing, and rightfully so, police should not be judge, jury, and executioner, they should be a force that apprehends individuals in order to move them through the criminal justice system, if there are allegations of illegalities.

A person trying to rip off a store with counterfeit money or somebody standing on a street corner does not deserve to die in the course of their interaction with law enforcement, and a number of groups rose up in that wake to call for change. While this conversation took place on a national stage, I think the world as a whole started looking at race relations more closely throughout our institutions--and the institutional and systemic racism already in place there, the kind that is not as upfront as someone in a white robe burning a cross, but is much more pervasive and subtle.

One of those organizations was the Wilmington VA, and a union for VA employees, many of whom were individuals of color. The group had conducted their own national survey, and the timing of our speaking with the local branch of that agency and talking to more than half a dozen--closer to a dozen--anonymous sources who feared retribution for sharing the things that they had gone through kind of lined up with the release of that report. I'd started working on it well before that report was released, but it lined up just around publication they put out these survey results.

It was pertinent and timely. A voice should be provided to those struggles, so that people could know about the things that they said they were experiencing. I do not know the struggle of minorities, but in order to be a supporter and an advocate and an ally, I wanted to make sure that I listened and help spread their concerns so that more people were aware of them. After organizing, in the midst of a pandemic, a roundtable discussion--with everyone socially distanced and masked up--we talked at length, for several hours, about a number of both individual experiences and then general culture, and what their concerns were, how their jobs and roles changed in the middle of a pandemic that introduced all of these new rules and ways that people were being challenged, and their own personal fears about what they were being asked to do in this time of uncertainty.

I also did my best to reach out to the organization itself. We encountered an incredible hurdle in one individual in particular, whose job it would presumably be to assist in arranging these conversations, but we could not get the VA to, on the record, sit down and speak with us about the concerns that these employees had. At the national level, there was a very public fight already taking place between the national union representation and the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie. Much of that provided background.

Everything is political, both sides--even those who have justified grievances--still have a goal which they're trying to attain. If this was a coordinated movement to get local coverage in time with national coverage, I mean, it doesn't matter. These conversations were taking place, and everyone should have been engaged with them. I'm not sure why the administration was not as forthcoming with their efforts to play a role in these conversations. Delaware congressional leaders at the federal level responded, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester produced a joint statement in light of the allegations taking place at the local level, and how important it is that the United States rein in its long history of demeaning and diminution of a minority group.

In the end, through some back channels, I was able to achieve some conversation with a very concerned Wilmington VA administration official, who also had to speak anonymously because they were told from even their own higher ups that they weren't allowed to speak on the record about the issue. And we obtained some documentation from the VA detailing their attempts to address issues internally.

Either way, those are two stories I did that felt very important, and were both local examples of national issues, and how the things that we see on our national news channels can affect us on our own corner, here in our small state of Delaware.

That's a lot of what journalism is: providing people with context. I can't force individuals to digest the context. I read our social media comments every day and I know that there are a lot of people in the world who, once they have an opinion, that's it. It can't be changed, despite fact or revelation. It is simply just what is, when somebody 'knows' something. So it is a tough time, especially when journalism as a whole is being attacked from the highest ranks and people's faith in their media is shaken. We can only continue to do the work that we do and hope that it has a positive impact in spite of these things. Continue to shine a light on the struggles of others, and hope folks learn to trust what they're hearing, that their is no goal here other than showing the truth to the unknowing. I hope that's what we'll continue to achieve in the coming year.