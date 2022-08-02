The National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health, with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, came to Wilmington on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Becerra attended a youth mental health forum at Nemours Estate along with U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt-Rochester.
The discussion included doctors, school officials, youth advocates, parents and students.
Becerra said the message he's been receiving is clear: "We need help. We need you, and we need you now."
Becerra is sending a message in return: "We want to be there. We want to catch you, we want to nurture you, and watch us because we're learning how to do it better."
"Part of the message of today is find out what works and do more of that," said Carper. "We figured out a long time ago what works here in Delaware. The legislation Senator Coons helped to write and Lisa helped to write over in the House it's going to make sure what we're doing well in Delaware can help not just kids here but in other places as well."
Becerra said the Administration is committed to getting more assistance to those with mental and behavioral issues as evidenced by the recent activation of the national 988 mental health hotline.
"In just seven days there was a 45 percent in the number of people who called for help," said Becerra.
Nemours CEO Dr. Lawrence Moss said there is a need for creative health when it comes to these issues.
"And to start to look at this true crisis in mental and behavioral health in children in our country as a lever of opportunity to create a better and a stronger and a more resilient generation," said Moss.
One area of concern addressed by Erin Joseph, a mother from western Sussex County, was physical access to mental health care professionals which she said is literally a long way off.
"Accessing appropriate care for children, especially younger children, is extremely difficult," said Joseph. "This is especially true for in-patient treatment. The current closest in-patient facility serving children under 12 is at least one and a half hours from my home."
The most poignant remarks at the roundtable were made by Caesar Rodney High School rising senior Andrew Celio who spoke about his own mental health struggles.
"When I was in middle school I wasn't doing the best and I was having a lot of mental health troubles and there was an extreme battle on my mental health that my family and I faced," said Celio. "When my school counselors found out about the way that I was coping, they provided me with weekly scar checks instead of providing me with the counseling I needed due to a lack of resources. It was really hard."
Celion was able to see a therapist outside of school which he realizes is something not all kids have access to.
"I'm so thankful I got to have her [the therapist]," said Celio. "She changed my life, and I don't know where I'd be without her. She is the reason I am here today."