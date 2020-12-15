Dr. Kelly Abbrescia hasn't seen her mother, who lives 10 miles away, since March.
The medical director of emergency services at Bayhealth is among those who haven't let their COVID-19 guard down because she's seen the devastating effects of the disease.
"I have seen things in medicine I never thought I'd see," she said. "I've seen perfectly healthy people like us die, and it, emotionally, really takes a toll on you," she said.
That's why she was among the first in the state -- and the nation -- to roll up her sleeve to be inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Her colleague, nurse Elisabeth Cote, was officially the first person in the state to receive the vaccine. Abbrescia called the vaccine her "hope."
"I have been terrified this entire pandemic to take it home to my family, and I think setting an example and getting it, and proving that it's safe and proving to my family and the emergency department, and everyone...honestly, I really think this is a miracle that we had it this fast because everyone in healthcare is exhausted...and the only light at the end of the tunnel is this vaccine to stop this virus."
But it's that miracle that also has members of the general public concerned about the sped-up timeline for FDA emergency use authorization. Public health officials, including Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay and state medical director Dr. Rick Hong, have touted trials in tens of thousands of Americans that have shown minimal side effects.
Dr. Abbrescia, who has 22 years of medical experience, also believes in the vaccine's safety.
"A lot of the time it takes to make vaccines is due to fundraising. This vaccine, we already kind of had the technology, and I will tell you, I also am a skeptic. I researched this. I talked to people. I called infectious disease doctors. It is a safe and effective vaccine. They have tested it. A lot of vaccines use live virus or attenuated killed virus. This doesn't even do that. It just uses the little spike protein, which we all are used to the little COVID ball, right? It just uses that spike protein to teach your body to fight the virus. So it isn't even like you're being injected with a virus, which is very important," she said. "I honestly believe that it was done with safety. It was thoroughly reviewed, and honestly, like I said I'm a skeptic, I would not have gotten the vaccine if I didn't think it was completely safe and completely appropriate. I feel very strongly about that."
Abbrescia, who also serves as associate medical director for Kent County EMS, called this latest wave of infections worse than the first because people aren't staying home. Delaware only recently enacted a stay-at-home advisory on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 that lasts through Jan. 11, 2021.
"I ask people when they come in -- 'how did you get this virus?' 'I was playing cards with my friends; my son came to visit form New Jersey.' So people have let down their guard, and I think it's just a lot more people sick, and younger people can survive it and be fine, and they're asymptomatic carriers. It's the older people who come in or people with underlying medical issues, and they don't do well. So I think it's a lot harder this time one--because we're tired, and two--so is the public and they just want to live their lives, and that's causing a tremendous, tremendous amount of spread," she said.
"We watched over the weekend as it ramped up even more, and you keep thinking: 'it's going to get better, this is the Thanksgiving rush,' and it just keeps getting worse."
In a single day recently, she had to call at least three families to tell them that their loved ones were dying from COVID.
"I just wish the public would understand how serious it is and how incredibly contagious this virus is, and I just really can't put it in words eloquently enough, but it's real, it's very serious, and it's really getting worse."
She encouraged Delawareans in the general public to get the vaccine when they have the opportunity in late spring or early summer of 2021.
"Until we get people vaccinated and get people through this, that's the only hope we're going to have because look--everybody wants to get back to normal. Everybody wants to live their lives, and see their family, and go out to dinner, and do what they want to do in their life," she said. "And the only way right now with this horrible virus that came to be is to get vaccinated, and get through this, and get herd immunity so we can all go back to our lives."
"This vaccine, for us, is hope. This is hope for us to get back to a normal life. This is hope for the community to get back to a normal life. This is our way out of this," she said.