As neighboring states see confirmed cases of coronavirus, some suffer from obsessing more than others.
Experts said those who have obsessive compulsive disorder are struggling.
"I think it's challenging no matter what to live with OCD. As we see people who have no concerns with contamination are out buying the wipes, and washing their hands, and wearing masks, and so the idea that it's difficult for people without OCD, you can only imagine the impact on individuals who have that form of OCD," Dr. Kathy Rupertus, licensed clinical psychologist at The Anxiety and OCD Treatment Center in Brandywine Hundred.
Rupertus, who co-authored loving someone with OCD: Help for You & Your Family, called the coronavirus concerns "the worst thing" that could happen for someone with OCD, who see some of their worst fears materializing.
"'Now, it's not just me. I used to be able to look at everybody else, and they're not freaking out, so maybe it's OK for me to do this.' Now, they're looking around and everybody else is also anxious and so they don't have that same way of looking at other people to be like, 'Maybe I don't need to be this anxious about it.' They're seeing it around in them in everyone."
"There's a lot of joking around like 'I'm so OCD.' And if anyone's saying that in joking they don't really understand the nature of OCD. It's extremely painful, it's crippling, and it becomes the center of an individual's world and oftentimes, their loved ones' as well."
Rupertus said treatment for OCD includes management of symptoms and leaning into fears.
"If anxiety says 'Don't touch that,' then we want them to actually touch it, and to learn that they can handle that anxiety, that anxiety will go down on its own without them washing or using hand sanitizer, or doing some kind of ritual," she said.
She said they're using WHO guidelines and altering treatment methods as a result of COVID-19.
"We would want people washing their hands more than they normally would. When they're in treatment, we try to restrict hand-washing a lot, and so we're having to change a little bit of those guidelines and giving them a little more leeway to wash when normally we wouldn't want them to wash."
She said treatment is about living with uncertainty.
"We never say to somebody: 'Touch this and then eat candy, and you're going to see that you won't get sick," she said. "It's that even though maybe you'll get sick, let's eat this anyway because maybe all of these rituals are actually creating more pain in your life than what it's supposedly protecting you from."
A silver lining, resulting from growing coronavirus concerns is that it can increase sensitivity to OCD.
"It gives people who don't have OCD a point of reference for understanding those who do have contamination and germ concerns that people are now doing what we would say are rituals--the washing, the hand sanitizer--they're living in a level of fear that they wouldn't normally."