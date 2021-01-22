Wilmington Police arrested 39-year old Coralisha Romeo on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in connection with a burglary in the 2000 block of North Franklin Street.
Upon further investigation, police said they found items in her possession taken in a series of thefts between January 13th and 20th, some of which involved the theft of packages.
Romeo was charged in connection to incidents in the following locations:
- January 13th, 1300 block of Tatnall Street
- January 16th, 200 block of West 21st Street
- January 17th, 100 block of West 19th Street
- January 20th, 800 block of West 21st Street
Romeo has been charged with third-degree burglary, five counts theft under $1,500, and three counts third-degree criminal trespass. She was released on $7,800 unsecured bail.
Police believe there might be more victims and are asking anyone with information on those incidents, or other possible related incidents that have not been reported, to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (302) 654-5151 or Captain Wilfredo Campos at Wilfredo.Campos@CJ.State.DE.US.