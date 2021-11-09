An animal care center hosted the second groundbreaking in three weeks for such a facility with the Brandywine Valley chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BVSPCA) showing off its new location just outside Christiana Tuesday.
The new center at 290 Churchmas Road, formerly the Veterinary Specialty Center of Delaware and now named the Copeland Center for Animal Welfare in honor of the considerable donation provided by Tatiana Copeland, was purchased by the BVSPCA late in 2020, and will provide the organization with a "larger, more comprehensive shelter and low-cost veterinary clinic" than its current New Castle campus.
"This is a really exciting day, not only for the animals, but for the community. First and foremost, this really was something that I looked at and I said, 'In the middle of a pandemic, are we really going to spend millions of dollars building a facility?' And one of the exciting parts about this facility is, during the pandemic, we've seen the increase medical care needed for public-owned animals increased by probably about 50% to 60%," said BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb. "When this building was available, it was a unique opportunity."
Renovations to the existing structure will increase the current building's 12,268 sq. ft. of space available by 7,658 sq. ft., making it Delaware's largest shelter in the state, and making it the last building necessary for the SPCA to own all its facilities here, instead of renting, Lamb said.
The soon-to-be $7 million, 20,000 sq. ft. building will provide the BVSPCA with Delaware's first state-of-the-art shelter intensive care unit, and double the capacity to treat and spay or neuter pets, while boosting the overall quality of life for shelter animals waiting to be adopted.
"We are anticipating that this shelter will be up and operational in 2022. We're super excited to have it open. Obviously, this space is going to be considerably different from what we are currently working with, which is a shelter that we've outgrown," said BVSPCA Community Engagement Director Hailey Marcus. "One of the most exciting parts about this new building is going to be our isolation unit and our vet clinic here. In all of our Delaware campuses, we do have clinics on site, but for this one in particular, we're going to be able to deal with animals that have more impactful infectious diseases where they need to be isolated away, rather than going to emergency clinics that we have to do right now."
While Marcus said they were excited to lead the charge on that front, the facility will also feature adoptions, owner-surrenders, and taking in strays as well. There will also be significantly more outdoor space for the animals to get their exercise and learn how to interact with other animals and humans.
Copeland, for her part, shared the story of falling in love with Reggie, an abused dog she took in and adopted with her family, and the love he's given that led to her philanthropy in being the lead donation for the new facility.
"What I hope for this, is the most magnificent, fabulous building that Delaware has ever seen, so you can help animals," Copeland said.
With $3.5 million in private and foundation donations raised for the facility so far, the organization has entered the community phase, and is asking for donations from the public to be made at BVSPCA.org/newcastle. The group says it's invested $5 million into its infrastructure in the First State.
The BVSPCA, a no-kill shelter, employs 80 Delawareans at its locations in each county and provides care for more than 9,000 animals in Delaware each year, which they said amounts to 60% of shelter animal intake for the state.
Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer both spoke to the valiancy of the mission and the nobility of the tenets upheld by the BVSPCA, and said they would be a light for the state's efforts to protect its animals in need.
"There is nothing more important than how we work as a community to treat those who are the least among us," said Hall-Long, adding, "It really matters to our community, and to our state, to rescue the least among us: our small creatures."
"We really believe in my office, in this county, as the lieutenant governor said, that a society is judged both in the present and through history, by how it treats those that cannot protect themselves," Meyer echoed, adding, "We really appreciate the work that the SPCA has done partnering with the county and the state. It's really leading the nation in terms of making sure that animal welfare is taken care of, and hoping that across this nation, we can one day say we are a no-kill nation...We walked in to that building there and somebody had an apron on that said, 'There are no bad dogs, just bad treats.' So remember that, I think it's applicable to various areas of our life. There are no bad dogs out there. Just bad treats."