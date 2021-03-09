Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy discussed a "crisis" in overall police recruiting as City Council President Trippi Congo pressed his department on struggling to recruit more minority officers.
Tracy updated the Public Safety Committee on his department's recruiting efforts during its current police academy class that is scheduled to graduate on April 30.
He said the 19 current recruits include 8 White males, 5 Black males, 4 White females, 1 Black female, and a Hispanic whose gender was not mentioned.
Captain Anthony Bowers helps organize Wilmington PD's recruitment effort, and says his status as an HBCU alum, along with others on staff, can help try to balance those numbers.
"We'll definitely be working very hard to get those qualified applicants from the colleges, DelTech, or anywhere else that we can get minorities, or any, qualified applicants. We'll be working every hard with our team to make sure that happens."
Council President Congo said that's not good enough, and spoke his frustration his repeated questioning about whether they have a core group that is focused strictly on minority recruiting game back with a negative response.
"It would seem that we would have at least a specific group that would focus entirely on recruiting minorities. For us not to have that is very disheartening, especially when it's been a cry from council for many years."
In November 2019, when Congo was a 2nd District Councilman and voted against what became the current academy, WDEL asked him how he would go about attempting to increase minorities in the force.
“That’s an answer for the administration, it’s not our job to diversity, it’s our job to bring awareness, but it’s their job to diversify. I’ve talked to minorities on the department, and they’re frustrated; they say the process isn’t fair, so I think it was a great thing council did...to refer back, so they know we’re serious about making that department more diverse.”
Congo added in 2019 his protest of the resolution then came after he spoke with members of the police force about what they know about the academy.
“Once applicants have been accepted, the process isn’t fair. They get rid of lot of minorities through the process, so that process has to be closer looked at to make sure that it’s fair.”
Inspector Charles Emory, who helps oversee Captain Bowers and his recruit team said while
"Our recruitment team goes to a lot of Black colleges, Black-owned centers, all colleges. We have a lot of diversity on our recruitment team, and I think we do a great job of having a lot of diversity on the academy."
Chief Tracy said one of the recruitment team's issues is one that is national, that the current environment has made police work less appealing to potential recruits of all backgrounds.
"Is there anyone who is successful out there? It seems there is a crisis in getting people to be police officers of all demographics, which includes black officers."
Ultimately, he said his goal is similar to Council President Congo's.
"We will not relent, we will certainly give it a priority towards diversity, and make sure we can start having a police department that represents the demographics of this city."
Tracy added they have started doing programs with applicants to assistant them in writing and others areas that could give them a better chance of getting through the oral and written tests in the process that precedes qualifying for a police academy.
He said Wilmington will be at about 319 officers if the 19 recruits complete the academy, putting them about 13 or 14 down on their authorized maximum strength.
He added there are 131 people who have shown an interest for whenever the next academy is called for, which would likely be until Wilmington dropped below 95% maximum.