A man halfway through his Journey of Hope, trekking thousands of miles across the country and back again in honor of his daughter whose death was caused by a rare cancer, made a stop in Wilmington Tuesday to meet with a local resident battling the same disease, and medical professionals making exciting progress.
Dave Fleischer's daughter, Sarah Bennett, died in 2018 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer. Jan Meyer is battling the same thing currently, and the pair met at Incyte Tuesday, June 8, 2021, to raise awareness for the illness, because treatments there are showing some potential.
"They actually are the first company to have an FDA-approved drug if somebody has the correct mutation for cholangiocarcinoma," Fleischer said during WDEL's The Rick Jensen Show. "They're working on things that are now in phase III trials so that you can see, in the future, there's going to be continued improvement and hope that people have to extend their life--or, eventually, to find a cure for this, because there is no cure for cholangiocarcinoma."
He said the progress is promising for those battling the cancer now, and there have been signs research and treatments have been on the precipice for a while. He just wishes his daughter could have been here still to see the hope
"There's quite a bit more now than there was just five years ago," Fleischer said. "My daughter, Sarah, was diagnosed in 2014. I went to a conference in 2016, the first one I went to for the foundation, and said to myself, 'Boy, if we could only get five more years, there's potential for things to happen.' And I'm seeing that happen now. Unfortunately, Sarah was already into the struggle for a few years."
His daughter's fight for even that long was somewhat unique, and it took utilization of all the available treatments for he to reach that mark.
"Since there's such a low survival rate for five years, four-and-a-half years came about through a lot of different procedures," he said. "Chemo, phase I clinical trials, liver resections, ablations. You name it, we tried it all."
Fleischer said he was lucky to have some direction in finding specialists to help Sarah in her struggle, but he knows not everyone gets that kind of upfront head start. To those who might be facing the challenge surrounded by uncertainty, he said his biggest recommendation is looking for specialized treatment.
"One thing people need to know, with any cancer, and especially a rare one, is that I tell people: go for treatment to a place that does this daily, not somebody that sees this once a year," he said. "Because there's vast differences...They need to ask their doctor, 'If this was your mother, where would you send her?'"
The 15,000-mile Journey of Hope started in Salt Lake City, Utah, when Fleischman set off from the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation's headquarters and he traveled to Hope, Washington, before heading along the northern portion of the United States to reach the East Coast.
"I live in New Jersey," he said. "I actually had to go to Salt Lake City to start the trip because the foundation is located there, but I'll go anywhere to start a journey like this."
So while a halfway point in his trip from west to east and back again in terms of number of states visited, Fleischman still has the lion's share of miles ahead of him on the return trip and his path back is far more varied. He'll dip down into Texas before coming back up to Ohio and then heading toward west again.
"Today, I had the opportunity to do two TV stations and the honor to be on your show today," Fleischer said. "I've done interviews on TV and with newspapers in hospitals from Salt Lake City, Montana, Utah, Cleveland, Ohio, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and now here. And I've got 20 more days. So I'm halfway through the journey today, 9,000 more miles, and I hope to have many more contacts along the way to spread the word."
The most important piece of his trip is to let people struggling know they're not alone.
"I think the biggest thing is they understand that there are people that are working for them, to help them and provide more hope to them for the future," Fleischer said. "I think, if nothing else, the most important thing is folks like this, that put patients first and that's very important to them. That's where the hope is going to come from."
Fleischer's expected return date to Salt Lake City, Utah, is June 29, 2021.