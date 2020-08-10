Incumbent Wilmington City Council President Hanifa Shabazz wants four more years on the job.
She's filed for re-election because she said there's so much more work to do and believes her legislative record--with more than 170 pieces of legislation--after 16 years on council shows she's the one for the job.
In an interview with WDEL, she touted efforts to revitalize neighborhoods by eliminating vacant housing and promoting home ownership through the creation of a land bank, as well as efforts to improve quality of life for city residents.
"The completion of the wetlands in Southbridge--that should be opening up the spring of '21," she said. "The wetland is going to resolve flooding that's been plaguing that community for 50 years."
"Can we turn some of these vacant properties over to potential homeowners--renters who are paying $1,000 a month rent--if you can do that, you can qualify for a mortgage that could take and use those mortgage dollars to renovate a vacant property and bring that neighborhood back to life. that's the only way we're going to bring about neighborhood revitalization from the ground up and nor from outsiders coming in to renovate our neighborhoods and make it so that we can't afford to live in," she said.
But never has there been a time where city council was more divided, the fighting has directly interfered with the body's ability to legislate.
"This is my fourth term on council, and I've never seen as much internal dissension," she said. "A lot of it is personal, and I took an oath not to let our personal interests or any other special interest group to interfere with us doing business for the city, and I think that has happened with this council."
She attributed some of the infighting to new council members and a lack of understanding the rules.
"I understand that Wilmington City Council 107th session was made up of seven new council members, and getting them to understand and to abide by the constitution code and laws that we agreed in our oath to follow was somewhat of the most difficult part, and I hope that we get a coalition of members that see eye-to-eye. I try to merge the two sectors together by bringing in [ex-]councilman Congo as my pro temp, so we could work together to resolve whatever the issues, but that did not work either," she admitted.
Shabazz now faces her former pro temp, Trippi Congo in the September primary.
With the upcoming election, city council could also see many more new faces, perhaps perpetuating these challenges.
"That is a concern, but I hope that the individuals coming in, and the voters, will select individuals who have the collective spirit, that has the same vision for the city of Wilmington, so we start off with wanting to collectively move Wilmington forward," she said.
She also responded to claims of legislation theft, lodged by other council members, who say they're unable to do their job.
"There's a process and a legislative agenda of how to get legislation throguh that process. If you follow that process, those who do, legislation comes through with no difficulty. Those that don't, it's not that I hold anything up, it just does not get through the process timely to be put on the agenda as proposed," she said.
But she's most proud of leading the charge to get the Centers for Disease Control to study Wilmington's gun violence epidemic, in 2013, prior to her stepping into the council president's role.
"No where are we close to ever resolving the issues," she said.
She added, the city's issues are deeply compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're in this $13.6 financial windfall because of COVID, so many jobs are going to be lost; people are unskilled; our housing stock is in poor condition; we have seniors who need to be given the necessary support."
"Remember we were already under an epidemic from the Centers for Disease Control with the trauma and the violence, we have so many inequities in our education, not having a voice for our education, and we know education is the root cause of a lot of things that's plaguing our community," she said.
If re-elected, Shabazz pledged to continue to try to be the voice the city needs on the state level to advocate for Wilmington's children. Currently, Wilmington does not have its own school district--a point of contention for many in the city. She said Wilmington needs more of a voice on local school boards too.
"Education is the foundation of it all...because our school boards do make a lot of vital decisions...even if we just had a vote, as to any decisions that were made for education that would give us some say...to address the...inequities that our educational system currently provides," she said. "We don't have any type of voice. We can say something, but it doesn't carry any weight."
That would take legislation on the state level to accomplish, which Shabazz said she's advocated for with lawmakers.
But the root issues of poverty that plague city families is not just a city issue.
"The social services that we need to address are from the state," Shabazz said.
A good start, she said, would be sharing data and looking at the whole picture for an individual child.
"You have a child who's tardy in school, and if you look in that child's files from another department, you see the child is homeless; you see the child might be acting up because the child's abused, and so the records as to what's happening with that child and family is not looked at in a holistic way."
If there ever was a time to correct wrongs, created by centuries of systemic racism, Shabazz said it's now, as the nation undergoes another civil rights movement in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"I pray they see it, if they aren't, they're blind or if they are, then they are racist. You cannot not see what's happening, and I think the whole world sees it-- that what we experienced was, what the CDC report stated, was a traumatic episode, another trigger happened--that's why the emotions of everyone went to the direction that it did because seeing that gentleman being murdered like he did it triggered us...and the result is the protest, so not making change, to me, is continuing to be an intentional action against people of color."