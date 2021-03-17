While it's typically frogs getting smooches, Delaware Department of Agriculture officials are warning not to test out the prince-finding method on turtles either after an outbreak of a specific strain of Salmonella has led to at least one death so far.
"There is a multi-state outbreak involving Salmonella Typhimurium across seven states, and it has been linked to turtles," said Stacey Hofmann, the department's Chief of Community Relations. "Turtles will shed Salmonella normally, every day, on-and-off, but it's a specific strain that has been found."
Officials would like anyone who's purchased specifically a red-eared slider turtle with a shell less than four inches long between August 2020 and January 2021 to get in touch, as the public health impacts have already been significant.
"This strain has been linked to illnesses in 22 people across seven states, and one individual has passed away from the illness related to this," she said. "So it's important to take those precautions and make sure that, while you are handling the animal, you're doing your best to keep everyone safe."
People who have fallen ill from this specific strain have been reported in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, North Carolina, Florida, and California. While it hasn't been located in Delaware yet, Hofmann said she knows it's possible for those in the First State to get their hands on these animals--which are considered an invasive species here.
"While we have no confirmed cases here in Delaware, we do know that people can purchase these red-eared slider turtles--at pet stores, they might go to roadside stands, flea markets and find them--and it's hard sometimes to find out who's selling them," she said.
While it's not illegal to own one of these turtles, they are designated an "exotic" species, therefore, a permit is required to own one, especially for instances like these, where a permit would help officials reach out to owners to let them know about the outbreak occurring.
"It's knowing that that can be present--in their aquarium, in the water, or on the animal--so that they don't want to kiss the animal, they don't want to be eating right after touching the animal," Hofmann said. "They want to make sure that they're washing their hands, just as you would if you were preparing food for your family and there's a risk of Salmonella. You're making sure you're not contaminating the surfaces and you're practicing good hygiene."
The CDC is investigating the outbreak as well, looking to see if they can trace back ownership to the source of origin, but in the meantime, Hofmann said those who no longer want to keep the animal or find they weren't prepared for taking care of it can surrender turtles to DNREC, who will assist in rehoming them.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and can set in anywhere from six hours to six days after exposure to the bacteria. Those infected will be sick for four to seven days and typically recover without treatment, but some may require hospitalization. Those on either extreme end of the age spectrum are more likely to have severe illness.