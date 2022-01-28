"I just would like to say that, sometimes as a girl, you would walk into a classroom, and you would feel like this isn't where you belong, or this isn't something you should be doing, because you don't see anybody that looks like you, who is female," said Aayushi Sharma. "But just because there's nobody there that looks like you, doesn't mean you don't belong there."
Sharma is currently an engineering student at Northeastern University, but the path to her current reality wasn't a straight line. While the interest may have always been there, she wasn't even sure field had space for her. But a hackathon competition for DuPont her sophomore year at the Charter School of Wilmington changed everything.
"It was actually my first ever hackathon, and I'd never actually done anything of the sort before. I was interested because my friends were doing it, there's free food, so why not check it out," Sharma said. "So I went, and I discovered this is how coding and how computer science can actually be used to create a solution that actually helped people. Before, when I thought about computer science, I'd be like, 'Okay, yeah, there's been people doing stuff with data, etc.' I didn't really know how that could be applied."
But then her team was tasked with solving an issued faced by Nemours, who were searching for a solution to put at ease patients with autism visiting their facilities and having a difficult time adjusting to the hospital setting.
"People with autism don't exactly like going into new scenarios and new situations," she said. "We decided to design an app that would make it a lot more hands-on and give them an overview of how the hospital works, and what to look forward to during the visit."
A Nemours representative present at the hackathon liked the idea so much, the team was informed the app was going to be picked up and developed "at a higher level" to assist their patients in need.
Sharma said a passion was born. Everyone at the Charter School of Wilmington was required to take a computer science course, she said, but seeing a real impact she could have on the world come to fruition sparked something inside her.
She knew there were some women in the field, but because she'd never been exposed to those leaders, she had an initial uncertainty this was a place for her.
"In normal class situations, computer science courses--even in the very fun hackathon that I was competing in--I noticed that there aren't as many girls, there were a lot more guys in general. It just didn't feel like a comfortable environment because of that imbalance," Sharma said. "Girls have a lot to offer, just as much as anybody else would, in this amazing field. As I started to gain skills and put myself out there, take more classes, try to learn on my own time about coding and the technology in general--even while learning to be an engineer right now--we talk a lot about design and things like that. I get to learn about how not having female engineers or not having female STEM professionals, or having a lack of diversity is really impacting people in general."
She pointed to a recent study released in the last few years which details how, because seatbelts weren't designed with women in mind, it leads to more women dying annually, on average, in car crashes simply because that diversity of thought and design weren't there during the process.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and forced everyone inside the first summer it was around, Sharma, still a high school student, decided she could use her newfound free time to address that former point. She could both expand access to STEM education for girls, while being a front-facing female example for students who found themselves in situations just like she'd found herself a few years prior, she decided.
"[A friend and I who] met through this program for women in STEM...decided to launch a course for web development, and teach students--specifically, it was geared towards girls, but it was welcoming to anybody--we were teaching web development skills, basic HTML, CSS, JavaScript, trying to get the basics down. It was only a month-long course, but I'm pretty proud of the projects that came out of that, from the students."
She hoped her efforts would spare the next girl who reminded her of high school friends she knew were also interested in the field but reluctant to get involved.
"In high school, there were just so many girls that I knew of, so many friends, that could have been really good at computer science, or could have explored it a little bit more, but they didn't feel like they were important enough for it, or it wasn't made for them, or they felt left out and didn't feel comfortable because there weren't enough girls in these classes or clubs," Sharma said. "That's something that I wish I could say never stopped me but it is something that has stopped me, and I think it's kind of a bummer that it can do so. But, even though it's kind of slow, things are changing."
For her efforts, the National Society of High School Scholars awarded Sharma the NSHSS Activism and Advocacy Scholarship, which "honors those high school and college students who [have] a passion for binging about social, political, and/or civil change in their communities."
She continues to study the "biomedical side of engineering, so medical devices, bio-imaging," and would like to work on the intersection of technology and medicine in the future, but while pursuing those dreams, she often thinks of home, and feels a draw to the place where she got her start.
"At Charter School of Wilmington specifically, I feel like that environment of being surrounded by really like-minded students, really ambitious students who are really smart, is just something that really motivates you and can give you good connections, give you good access to opportunities," she said. "I'm really lucky and grateful to have gone to a school like that."
And the city itself is somewhere that could help foster her dreams even further.
"Now that I'm not in Delaware anymore--I go to school in different state--I look back at Delaware and I'm like, 'Wow, there're just so many opportunities there. DuPont is there. I went to this event for female engineers at DuPont and I didn't know about engineering before then, but DuPont is where I got the interest," Sharma said. "There's so many businesses, and Wilmington is great for startups and things like that. The community that we have in Wilmington, Delaware, the environment that we have, is perfect for something like like a STEM startup, and I'm really hoping to get back someday. Maybe that would be a future aspiration of mine."