In the middle of May 2022, half a city block's worth of Wilmington residents suddenly found themselves homeless, their apartment units condemned, bricks falling away from the structures' facades and alleyways.
Now in July, a month-and-a-half later, many of those displaced from Adolf J. Pokorny's 27 shut down North Adams Street units remain in temporary, unstable housing, unable to acquire new living quarters due to a number of challenges faced, from the financial to the political to the interpersonal.
In conversations with residents who remain at New Castle County's Hope Center, one of two primary locations--the other being the Motel Fairview Inn--where those displaced have found refuge while they search for new accomodations, or await city official approval for their original apartments to be re-approved for habitation, many say they are running out of means to survive their "temporary" situation.
"We are spending so much money. How are we supposed to be saving money? We're paying more for eating out, and on gas money yet and [my husband] paying people to take him [to work,]" Whye said. "AJ [Pokorny] hasn't gave us nothing. And I caught him yesterday, asking him, 'Where is my security deposit?' And where was the money we paid him for the month? He said, 'Oh, I got to look in my stuff.' This is a hot mess."
For his part, Adolf J. "AJ" Pokorny continued to not only duck responsibility, according to the many tenants who readily classified him as a "slumlord," but continued to duck any chance to share his perspective on the situation as it stands. When his truck is not blocked in by angry residents, he regularly flees the scene when anyone bothers to ask hi questions about what's going on.
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Pokorny parked in front of his North Adams Street units, which now have fencing up around them. He immediately fled without exiting his vehicle when a WDEL reporter knocked on his window and asked for an update.
Also with no update, Attorney General Kathy Jennings' Office, who announced shortly after Pokorny's units were condemned that they would be launching an investigation into who they labeled a "recidivist" landlord who had previously run afoul of the rules. Officially, spokesperson Mat Marshall said an investigation was ongoing and so they could provide no comment currently.
Meanwhile, there are others who say simply being associated with the story about the condemnation of North Adams Street apartments has led to refusals from prospective landlords. Beverly Whye was perhaps one of the only residents to have a kind word to share about Pokorny in the wake of the North Adams Street condemnations. In her current quest for a new apartment, more than once she said her previous living situation was noted on her application, and she was told, at least once explicitly, that the landlord did not want a tenant who could potentially create issues for them, calling License and Inspections to report substandard living conditions.
"This should not be going on," said Lanita Brooks. "If people says they're going to help, then help should be available. "They should not have to stay in these motels this long. It's hard to find a rental now because, in addition to landlords looking at the address and saying, 'These are Adam Street tenants,' and they don't want to rent to Adams Street tenants anymore, then on top of that, when you find other apartments, they want three times the rent? Who can afford that? If they had income streams three times the rent, then they would go buy."
The issue to which Brooks speaks is one that speaks to a topic both County Executive Matt Meyer and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki both touched no when WDEL reached out for an update this week. It is indicative of a larger issue gripping not just Delaware, but the nation. There's an incredible shortage in the stockpile of available housing, with affordable housing being in even greater demand.
"It's pretty clear from the data we see, and the people we talk to...there is an affordable housing crisis in our community. There's an affordable housing crisis in our country. There are a lot of middle income families--two income households--that are finding it challenging to afford a home right now," Meyer said. "If that's true of middle income families, you can imagine for families where there's a single earner, whether it's a single parent working an hourly job, for example, or someone just trying to do the right thing, finding quality stable housing that can be purchased or rented is a real, real challenge."
While the city can't force Pokorny to fix up his property, they can keep him from renting it until he fixes it up, Purzycki said, but in the meantime, his slow work just means a few more of those rare units that are affordable in Wilmington disappear from the market, compounding the issue.
"I think we've been as responsible as we can. The city does not have any responsibility to be paying for anybody to move elsewhere, but we took on that responsibility," he said. "We went through this with Hurricane Ida. It's easy for people to say, 'You've got to find housing.' The difficulty is finding rental housing in the city. It's not as if there was a facility with 20 empty units that we can make available. They just don't exist."
The city has put out a call to landlords, said both Purzycki and Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, whose district contains the North Adams Street units, and they've gotten positive and helpful response, both said, just not enough. With Pokorny's units likely months away from being habitable, he knows there are landlords out there afraid of facing repercussions for offering their own lackluster conditions.
"When you have a structural engineer saying that this building is unsafe, and nobody should be in it, we're forced to do what we did. My guess is the bigger problem is, we have people living in substandard housing because they're too afraid to call L&I because they're afraid they're gonna get kicked out of their unit," the mayor said. "That, to me, is what we see all over the city, our L&I inspectors are forever coming in with units that would just shock the conscience. People are living there and yet, they don't want to make waves, because they're afraid they're going to get thrown out on the street. And by the way, incidents like this don't help. When people hear this, they say, 'Well, if my complaint to fix a hole in the roof is going to get me out on the street, I'll just live with a hole in the roof.' And that's a bigger problem, and a more realistic problem."
There was an additional issue facing all the tenants displaced from North Adams Street, and Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Deputy Secretary Daniel Walker said regardless of the housing available, and how upsetting the situation was in which those displaced residents found themselves, to avoid exacerbating any potential legal trouble, efforts to place anyone were put in a holding pattern for a time while they waited for the all clear from the AG's Office.
"There was this issue of, can we place clients without putting an undue burden on them, if we do find housing that's available. We received word that, yes, clients are able to communicate their intention to break the lease to the landlord, and so what that did was allow us to actively start looking for housing at a more intense rate," Walker said. "Now the work begins of placing the clients who have provided notification to the landlord that they are breaking their lease due to the building being uninhabitable. That was the first step clients had to take. They needed to communicate to us that they have provided the landlord with their legal notice saying that they are breaking their lease, because if we were to place them and they did not provide that legal notice, the client could be on the line for the remainder of their lease payments. And so that was certainly something we did not want to do."
One main theme from all state officials involved was, with the full understanding that a month-and-a-half can be a long time to be without roots, especially for those families with small children, regardless of what their role in the process was, none were going to walk away until the stable housing situation was resolved for every resident.
"What I will say, in the short term, is we have no intent on ending our support for the families who have faced this displacement from North Adams Street," Walker said. "That is not what we are intending to do. What our intent is, is to get them placed as quickly as possible."
The county executive reaffirmed that position. While the county's resources aren't endless, he said, they're there to serve the purpose for which they're currently being utilized. No one can live in the Hope Center or Fairview Inn forever, but nor shall they be abandoned.
While there are shelters that have strict time limits, Meyer said, the Hope Center's policy is to treat everyone who enters with dignity, assess situations on a case-by-case basis, and get everyone into permanent housing eventually, be it a week's time, a month, or several, whatever it may be.
"When someone's overstaying their time at the Hope Center, they do get moved on. We look at that Adams Street situation, it was a situation where, from my perspective, these are by-and-large paying tenants who suddenly found themselves--very suddenly, like within a matter of hours--found themselves in an emergency housing situation," Meyer said. "On that day, I said we were going to do what we could to provide quality, decent, temporary housing for them. And we in the county are still committed to that, to finding a temporary place for them. And we, as all government officials, owe it to them to try and find a way to to get them into permanent, stable housing."