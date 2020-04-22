Unfortunately, it wasn't for a race, it was for food.
The Food Bank of Delaware held the second of three drive-thru food pantries on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Dover International Speedway.
Although the event wasn't supposed to start until 11 a.m., officials said vehicles started lining up around 6:30 a.m. so just like Monday's distribution at the Christiana Mall, they started early.
At 1 p.m., there were still vehicles lined up to receive oranges, milk, canned goods, and frozen meats among other staples.
Food Bank volunteers were joined by Delaware Department of Transportation workers and members of the Delaware National Guard.
Food Bank officials said they served 1,987 households in the Dover stop adding to the more than 2,200 who received assistance on Monday.
The third and final distribution is Friday, April 24, 2020 at Sussex Central High School in Georgetown.