Long before you see them, you hear them.
Glasgow Park is one of the first sites in New Castle County boasting of a large emerging population of the 17-year periodic cicada known as Brood X.
The music makers were most active on the edges of the northernmost tree line, but deeper inside the trees many cicadas were still in a molting phase.
The cicadas that had emerged were bouncing from tree to tree, landing in the grass, and even on the park's walking path where some had their first encounters with humans.
Those encounters often times left the humans swatting, and in some cases, the bugs getting caught underfoot.
Marlana Collins and Sean Holmes from North East, Maryland, were visiting the park for the first time and were surprised by the sheer numbers.
"I don't like any bugs flying at me," said Collins.
"We didn't know they were going to be this bad," said Holmes. "I'm glad that I brought my hat just in case I need to swat a few away."
Connor, 24, of Newark said their rare visit reminded him of when he was interested in bugs as a kid and he enjoyed seeing them.
"I really do, and they are harmless," said Connor who got into a staring contest with a cicada that landed on his hand.
"Attractive is a stretch, but I know that these things are unique."