It's busy season for Chris Cromer. Dozens and dozens of hard black cases containing beaten instruments for school children and band members across the state line the walls and walkways through his shop, A minor Tune Up Trumpet and Brasswind Services. All of them will require his careful attention and expertise to bring them up to snuff for the start of school next fall.
Cromer has earned a reputation for being one of the best at his craft, having spent two decades rehabilitating damaged instruments to ensure they don't lose their voice, and though he counts orchestral professionals among the clientele who seek out services, the instruments for these students--elementary through college--will receive equal focus from him.
"The thing is, the school stuff is volume. And it's nice to be able to support the students and make sure they have good working instruments," Cromer told WDEL on Thursday, July 14, 2022. "They're going to be potentially maybe pro players one day. You don't want the kids to be discouraged by playing on broken stuff. So it's nice to kind of be able to [help them.]"
Music is an important endeavor for schools, and keeping music education in them is vastly important for Cromer, who invokes Mr. Holland's Opus starring Richard Dreyfus, and the sentiment at the heart of the film: A society which cuts the music program out of education will raise a generation of readers and writers who have nothing about which to read or write.
"Everybody loves movies. You wouldn't go into a movie that has no music. Even if it was digital, someone's got to compose that. You're always going to need that. But it's the last thing people will prioritize or think about and support in their life. It will be the first thing they realize is missing," he said. "Somebody goes and sees a movie, and they go, 'There's something weird about this movie. I'm not enjoying it. Oh, yeah, there's no music, because we cut music departments like 30 years ago.'"
Admittedly, it's fruitful work, knocking out hundreds of instruments at a time, but his motivations are purer than that, he reassured. Good work aside, the 47-year-old counts himself doubly lucky, knowing many of the high-profile players can be incredibly particular about who they allow to work on their instruments, and can occasionally be dismissive of a location that handles a significant amount of school-based customers.
Many "garden variety, scholastically geared" locations handling band instruments can be perceived as conducting "triage," Cromer said, where the work consists of sawing off limbs and tourniqueting wounds. But doing a lot of that kind of work--where it's just getting something to work--can remove some of the trust a high-end professional would need to have to hand over their livelihood.
"In the pro regard, it's unique. When you're a professional musician, and you have a high-dollar gig, you have a high-dollar instrument. It's like your shoes, if you are an athlete--very important. You're very attuned and very dialed-in to your gear, and it makes a big difference, and can make or break your jobs. So you get very particular about who works on your instruments," he said. "One of my customers is a tuba player in an orchestra. She's got an instrument the cost as much as BMW. You don't want just anybody working on that...I'm lucky enough that I've gained a good reputation with players like that; that I know what I'm doing, I am very careful and deliberate about what I do, and so a lot of those types of professionals trust me."
It's craftsmanship he began developing while attending the University of Delaware for music education in 2001. In order to familiarize himself with the instruments he thought at the time he would one day be teaching, he undertook the effort to begin fixing the supply from a marching band he was teaching part-time.
While cleaning them, he noticed a number of issues with the very design of some of the instruments. Conversations with a number of representatives from organizations that crafted the instruments led him to the following boiled down summary of their position: "Why would we invest more more into researching and developing a better way to make it when you're going to buy the instrument anyway?"
Unsatisfied with that answer, Cromer bought himself some junk horns online to begin deconstructing them, supported by his professor at the time, to whom he referred as "a gearhead with trumpets." Their conversations quickly shifted from music theory to mechanics, and why instruments were shaped the way they were, and how could they be improved.
The guidance was enough to convince Cromer it was a potential career path. So he went and visited a shop he knew, one where he'd personally had great work done on his own instruments. He swung by and asked if he could apprentice. He started learning soldering and the basics of repair, and discovered he had a knack for it. He brought what he learned back to school, and set up a shop in the basement. It proved lucrative. Not everyone had a car where they could get into town for instrument repairs. He started taking on small jobs, making a few dollars, and reinvesting those into more tools.
"I was starting to get traction. And the more I learned, the more people asked me questions, and were like, 'Hey, what do you think of this?' And suddenly, I was a de facto expert, because everybody knew nothing, and I knew something," Cromer said. "Three years in, I decided I was going to disenroll. I actually tried to change majors. I went down to the office and I said, 'Hey, I want to change majors to physics and I want to do acoustics.' And they said, 'Oh, well, we had someone who taught acoustics, but they retired a few years ago, we never replaced them.' To me, that was the answer. I wanted to do acoustics. You don't have a person. Mom and Dad are paying for this for me. So I'm not going to continue to pay for a degree I'm not going to use. So I left."
He continued working on instruments, founding A minor Tune Up, but also keeping it as a part-time venture, working for Bank of America for 14 years while running the instrument repair business--and the occasional stand up comedy gig--on the side, leaving in 2011 to pursue his dream of turning A minor Tune Up into a full-time gig.
Things were going pretty well for a while, and he threw his efforts fully into an undertaking that also held the full passions of his heart, but Cromer said a number of setbacks occured: COVID shut things down at a critical point, what he believed to be pandemic emergency grants turned into loans, and now, skyrocketing inflation has forced him to cull some of the inventory purchases for the instrument sales side of the business.
Despite these challenges, he has persisted, and managed to grow. Eliza Goodman has joined the team, expanding the services offered by A minor Tune Up to include the far more intricate work involving woodwind instruments, and Cromer has purchased--and continues to outfit--what will ultimately be his fully stocked shop-on-wheels, so he can bring their full services on-site to trade shows and educational institutions.
"I'll definitely be taking it on the road this fall. I have to get the heater installed to keep the plumbing from freezing. That'll be in September, I just ordered that unit last night. I paid about $30,000 for a 2014 Mercedes Sprinter, the extra tall, extra long, 170 wheelbase with the extended body," Cromer said. "I figured I'd put about $10,000 or $15,000 into it. I'm coming up on another $30,000. Just because everything's expensive...It's definitely been a learning experience. I would not do it again. If I hadn't, I wouldn't. It's just been too much. It'll be awesome when it's done. And it will make money, for sure. But it's just been such a headache."
Even pursuing pure passions can offer moments of exceptional frustration. But now, inside the stationary shop crammed with ailing instruments and tools like hammers and grinders and ultrasonic bathtub cleaners Cromer is as in-tune with as he is any brass horn, 20 years into an adventure that's been a pure pursuit of passion, he just hopes he's established a legacy into which his two young children might be interested enough to investigate on their own time.
"I hope to instill in my kids that they do things that they find fulfilling and rewarding for the sake of themselves, not because they can make a lot of money. I hope that they at least check it out. I want them to at least try to play an instrument. But I want them to be interested in something that they want to be interested in, I don't want them to just do it," Cromer said. "It'd be nice to have them work in here to get a bit of a work ethic, even if they don't use it in music business; just to come in here and have that sense of doing something, learning something...It would be nice to be able to pass that down, as much as I've put into it. I think the trades are undervalued. And I feel like that'll come back. I think we're coming around the bend on that one. But I think it's important for a variety of reasons...to being connected to your work, and dealing with people face-to-face. They're making music with these, and how great is that, you can affect their efforts through repairing their instrument, and help them do their job better. I enjoy that aspect of it."
A minor Tune Up is located at 1704 North Scott Street in Wilmington.