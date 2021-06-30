Another attempt to require Delaware's stores to provide thicker plastic bags to their customers passed the Delaware Senate by the thinnest possible vote this week.
HB 212 looks to build upon 2019's HB 150, that put restrictions on the types of bags businesses could give to customers at checkout.
Bill sponsor state Sen. Kyle Evans Gay [D-Brandywine Hundred] said moving the minimum from 2.25 mils to 10 mils thick would create the plastic bag ban that was their intention.
"What we're attempting to do here with this bill is to shift the consumer behavior, and carry out the true intent of what was intended with HB130 in the 150th [Legislature]."
State Sen. Gerald Hocker [R-Ocean View] owns a pair of supermarkets in Ocean View and highlighted the thicker green bags his stores have used since January 1.
"This bag can be reused at least 125 times, and people are reusing them. They are a whole lot cleaner than those cloth bags. Some of those cloth bags that are brought back into our store our employees refuse to touch."
Unlike many Delaware businesses, Hocker's supermarkets charge 10 cents per bags, and said that has had as much of an effect on reusing than the thickness of the bags.
"I charge for this bag for the simple reason that people will not throw it out, they will reuse it. If you charge people for something, they will reuse."
Most notably, Wawa locations in Delaware have not provided any plastic bags since January.
Evans Gay was challenged by her Republican colleagues that Delaware's border communities are hurt by neighboring states all allowing traditional bags, with some customers choosing the convivence of bags over locations.
"We need to understand what the implications of making decisions for Delawareans that could affect how we are viewed regionally. I think that I stand on the side of making the choice to be a leader on plastics policy, to ensure that we are removing these elements from our community, and make sure we have regional agreements so we can encourage our neighbors to do that same. I don't want our neighboring states unwillingness to take these steps to hold us back from creating a safer Delaware."
Hocker agreed he is hearing those kind of complaints at his stores, which are located just outside of Bethany Beach, and see a flood of Baltimore/Washington area residents in the summer.
"If neighboring states had a bag bill, it wouldn't nearly be as hard on supermarket operators and employees. To tell them that we can't furnish bags, when they look for them and they're used to it, you should hear the comments."
He also voiced concern that supporters of the thicker bags aren't taking the concerns of Delaware's businesses seriously.
"I hope I did not hear what I thought I heard, that we don't care about our tourists and how it affects our tourists, and we don't care about our retailers, and how it affects our retailers."
HB 212 passed by an 11-10 vote, with all seven Republican senators voting against the bill, along with Democrats Senators Darius Brown [Wilmington], Bruce Ennis [Smyrna], and Jack Walsh [Pike Creek/Stanton].
It cleared the House with a 28-12 vote last week.
The change would go into effect on January 1, 2022, with some businesses being exempt through July 1, 2022.
Evans Gay wrapped up the debate by saying that the legislature might take up the bag debate again during the 2022 session.
"As we move forward with the second leg of this session, there will be an opportunity for us to talk about paper bag policy, and there will be an opportunity to talk about recycling policy."