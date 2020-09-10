More than $50,000 in checks have been stolen from Newark mailboxes in just over a month, city authorities announced Thursday.
According to Newark Police, they've received multiple reports of checks stolen from various USPS mailboxes around the city over the previous five weeks. Police said the checks are stolen, altered, and cashed at various locations throughout the U.S.
The manner and method of the thefts remained under investigation, according to authorities, who have joined in an investigation with the United States Police Inspection Service. Newark police are recommending payments be made through electronic means whenever possible in the meantime.
Anyone with information or who believes they might be a victim of mail theft should contact Newark Police Lt. Fred Nelson at 302.366.7100 ext. 3119 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.