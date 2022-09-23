Years ago, signs went up across Delaware indicating "drug-free school zones."
Those signs will be getting some company.
Governor John Carney this week visited Allen Frear Elementary School in Kent County to announce an expansion of existing programs to reduce litter across The First State. The Litter Free School Zones program will encourage schools to sign up and conduct two campus cleanups involving their students, classes and clubs. Litter that is picked up will also be tracked.
Schools at that point would receive a sign to display indicating that is a Litter-Free School Zone."
"It is also an opportunity to develop a school-wide stewardship ethic and set a community example," Caesar Rodney School District Superintendent Dr. Christine Alois said.
Removal of litter from Delaware roadways falls under the purview of the Delaware Department of Transportation. According to DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski, crews and volunteers have already picked up 40,000 bags of trash this year.
“The Litter Free School Zone program asks children to ‘think globally and act locally,’ something that stuck with me from when I was younger,” Carney said. “We know that children are the conduit to change and that we can help create positive lasting habits in our youth that will carry over past their time at school and into their communities. Picking up litter makes an immediate and noticeable difference. It connects us to each other and makes us feel part of something bigger.”
Schools may sign up for the program and find out more information at the Keep Delaware Beautiful website.