A funding contest to help some local entrepeneurs is now underway.
Noah Olsen with the Delaware Prosperity Partnership outlined Startup 302, which he called a "pitch competition," not limited to Delaware-based firms.
"But we have it open to companies that are outside of the state too, and we don't require them to move if they win a prize, but they are....we wanna be, y'know, inclusive in building our startup, because the prize categories that are a part of the competition represent sectors that are important to the state," said Olsen.
Olsen said Startup 302 is sponsored in part by a group of government agencies and non-profits.
"So the Delaware Division of Small Business, Horn Entrepeneurship at (the) University of Delaware, Delaware State University, my organzation-DPP, (The) Delaware Innovation Space, which is an accelerator program, and the Delaware BioScience Association all chip in, and then we have corporate sponsors," said Olsen.
This year's Startup 302 competition is open through February 24th, and you can get all the details at startup302.org.