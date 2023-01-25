When New Castle County police, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), caught up with 23-year old Alistair Dipasquale on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, he was nursing a gunshot wound, most likely suffered in an officer involved shooting at the scene of a home invasion on Sunday.
He's the third suspect charged in connection with the incident on January 22nd, in Manor Park.
20-year old Evan Chandler of Bear, and 22-year old David Salasky III of New Castle, were both arrested at the scene.
Police say Chandler was also shot by police when he failed to comply with their commands.
Chandler and Dipasquale were both treated for their injuries and then joined Salasky at the Howard Young Correctional Institution.
The trio faces a wide variety of charges including robbery, aggravated menacing, weapons offenses, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said three children were among eight people in the home when armed suspects allegedly came in, held them at gunpoint, robbed them, and ransacked the place.
Dipaquale's bail was set at $216,000; Chandler at $233,000; and, Salasky III at $256,000.
Salasky III is the son of the man who killed New Castle County Police Lieutenant Joseph Szczerba in September, 2011.
David Salasky, Junior, is serving two life terms plus 157 years.
The three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted by the county police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice-Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.