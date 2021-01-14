Wilmington Police find themselves investigating why a third person was shot in two days in the West Center City neighborhood.
Police said that a 22-year-old man had to be taken to the hospital after being shot in the 800 block of West 8th Street at around 7:51 p.m. on January 14, 2021.
He is listed in stable condition.
Wednesday, two man were shot, with one killed, a block away on Monroe Street.
Police have not announced any suspect or motive information on Thursday's shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Murphy at (302) 576-3972.