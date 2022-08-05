Delaware State Police said 22-year old Tyler Simpson of Wilmington was arrested on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Chester, Pennsylvania, in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on the property of CitiSteel.
Troopers said 56-year old Kevin Goodson of Claymont was assaulted late on the night of July 23rd on a Philadelphia Pike sidewalk near Claymont Auto Repair, and left there for nearly half an hour.
A witness then called 9-1-1 to report seeing an SUV pull up and load the victim inside.
Goodson's body was later found at the CitiSteel property north of I-495.
Detectives identified 20-year old Justin Locke, and 22-year old Jeffrey Labarge, both of Claymont, as suspects and they were arrested on assault and kidnapping charges on July 28th.
Those charges were upgraded on August 3rd to murder, and both are being held on one million dollars cash bond.
Simpson is awaiting extradition back to Delaware to face the same charges.
Police have not released a motive for the crime.