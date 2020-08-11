The National Weather Service is now confirming a third tornado touched down in Delaware during Tropical Storm Isaias last week as officials also extended the path of the record-breaking two-county tornado even further north.
Officials said a tornado touched down in southwest Milford at around 8:25 a.m. on August 4, 2020 near Meadow Brook Lane. There, 73-year-old Gloria Babel, was killed. Her body was underneath a large tree branch that had fallen. But the National Weather Service said preliminary investigation determined the tornado did not cause Babel's death.
"From what we know, the woman was out assessing the damage when the tree limb fell and therefore this is likely not a direct death," they said on Twitter.
The twister then traveled across the lake to North Shore Drive. Several trees fell into homes as the town then turned northwest, crossing Williamsville Road, before lifting just before Route 14.
Several of the trees snapped at their trunks, which officials said is a sign of 100-mile-per-hour winds, which is why it was rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
In addition, the 29.2 mile tornado from Dover to Middletown is now 35.5 miles as the NWS attributed damage to the tornado in the Summit Bridge area, near Lums Pond, and then finally into Brennan Estates, where hundreds of trees were knocked down and more than a dozen homes have been declared as uninhabitable.
They believe the tornado lifted before it would have reached Cecil County, Maryland.
The added damage has led the National Weather Service to upgrade the tornado to an EF-2, with maximum wind speed of 115 miles per hour.
It shattered the previous record of a 13-mile tornado in 1988.
The four tornadoes in one week in Delaware is the most in at least 70 years, according to Tornado History Project records.
It is also only the second EF-2 tornado to strike Delaware since 1993, matching the intensity of a 2004 twister.