James T. Vaughn Prison near Smyrna had its third prisoner die with a connection to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
The Delaware Department of Correction said James Waller, a 75-year-old man died Thursday afternoon at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover with complications of heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and COVID-19.
Waller had been housed in a minimum security housing unit and had previously tested negative before registering a fever on April 26, 2020, the Delaware Department of Correction said.
A rapid COVID test was administered at the prison's infirmary, and after testing positive, he was admitted to Bayhealth.
Waller began receiving palliative care on Wednesday, before dying the next day.
The Laurel native had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder since 1978.
The DOC said they were planning 40 additional proactive tests of asymptomatic inmates at a minimum security building at Vaughn, as they continue to monitor cases there and at Sussex Community Corrections Center, which have both experienced COVID-19 positives.
Five additional inmates at Vaughn tested positive, bringing that total to 56.
Three more correctional officers at Vaughn also tested positive; two are self-isolating at home while, a third is in a hospital in stable condition.
In addition, two cadets training at the Lt. Steven Floyd Training Academy also tested positive; both are self-isolating at home.
In total, 72 Delaware inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 14 having recovered. Seventeen are currently symptomatic, with 37 asymptomatic.
Forty correctional officers and three contracted staff members have also caught COVID-19.