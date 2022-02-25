Wilmington welcomed its newest resident along the riverfront Friday, a familiar face with a continually expanding reach of influence recently.
"We [at Delaware State University] are pleased to welcome you all on this fantastic day...for our city, and dare I say, the entire HBCU community," said University President Tony Allen on February 25, 2021.
He spoke at a tented gathering just in front of the steps of 1 South Orange Street, previously the Capital One building, as DSU expands the footprint of the state's sole HBCU to the state's largest city. The university was donated the $4.7 million building through a partnership with the financial institution that will also create a pipeline for students seeking employment post-graduation.
"We have said, throughout our history, and at Delaware State, we shall not be moved. We are unafraid to be the people we are called to be, creating the new for generations yet unborn," Allen said. "That is the story of historically black colleges and universities in this country. And that's the story of Delaware State University. So today, all of us share in that history."
Allen was flanked by students who were both future leaders, but also current. Doctoral candidate Kyle Sheppard, a winner of the Biden Courage Award, and 18-year-old Anaya Patterson, current Teen Warehouse board chair and a DSU freshman, are exemplary representatives of everything for which the university stands.
On the day where Delaware's only HBCU opens the doors to a satellite in Wilmington, it fell on a day where, nationally, the first Black woman ever to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court--Ketanji Brown Jackson--marked an advancement of equity and equality in the country. Delaware's first woman and first person of color to be elected to Congress highlighted the event.
"This vision is not just about Wilmington, or Delaware, but it's about the nation. This is a model for the nation," said U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. "For us, it is about impact; making a change in people's lives...This is about jobs. This is about strengthening our economy. This is about making us competitive around the world. This is about building wealth, and generational wealth, and creating businesses. So don't get it twisted: this ain't just a building. This is our today--upskilling, reskilling, workforce development--and it's our tomorrow. This is about not just Hornets rising, not just Delaware rising, but the United States of America rising."
Joined by her senatorial counterparts, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons invoked a message from Delaware's own President Joe Biden during a delivery he gave at the National Prayer Breakfast recently.
"President Biden said, 'If you were to define America with one word, it would be opportunity.' This is a moment of opportunity. This is a moment where the blessing of opportunity is made possible for the next generation of Wilmingtonians and Delawareans," Coons said. "By investing in HBCUs, we can turn a corner as a nation. We can recognize the historic disinvestment in African American opportunity and education, and we can unlock the future to which a generation of Americans will march with determination and show how their capabilities, their skills, and their contributions will transform our country."
For those who don't know his background, after the Vietnam War, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, who was a Naval Flight Officer, moved to Delaware to attend the University of Delaware. He would stay, and eventually became governor. During that time, two important things took place: he began an undertaking to restore the Wilmington riverfront, at the time an industrial wasteland, and he was approached to help transform Delaware State College into the more prestigious iteration that exists today.
"Today, we're sort of at an intersection of those two historical moments," Carper said. "I just want to say to the folks that have helped bring us to this day--to our friends from Capital One, our leaders from Delaware State led by Tony, and everyone else here in this room...For everybody who's had a hand in this, just a big thank you."
Welcoming the university with open arms, Mayor Mike Purzycki was excited for what the school's presence would mean for all the city youth who would now have the opportunity to attend such a respected institution much closer to home.
"Speaking of HBCUs, and this extraordinary HBCU, I don't think anybody in the country has done as much to advance the program of getting our young people into HBCUs as Wilmington Delaware," Purzycki said. "We have thousands of kids admitted, we have tens of millions of dollars of scholarships given...It just makes us so proud. It makes us so proud to be part of this."