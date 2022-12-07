A project that began nearly three years ago comes to reality this Thursday Dec. 8th as "Jeopardy!" airs an episode in which Wilmington's Hagley Museum plays a role.
The widely-viewed game show was expected to send some of its "clue crew" members to Hagley to highlight some items from its collection as a category. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted those plans.
However, Hagley Museum Marketing Manager Laura Jury, a regular viewer of "Jeopardy!", worked with the program to have it feature photos from Hagley's patent model collection as a category.
A patent model was a scale model created and sent to the patent office along with a patent application. Hagley has about 5,000 patent models in its collection, the largest private collection in the United States.
"Sometimes the inventors themselves made the patent model. Other times, they called in a professional model maker to make them," Jury said. "They're just beautiful objects in and of themselves."
Five images of patent models kept at Hagley will be used Thursday in the show's photo clue category. Contestants will get to see the image, then buzz in with their answer in the form of a question.
"When the credits roll at the end, we'll have our name there," Jury said. By then, a few more secrets - to which Hagley was sworn - will be revealed.
Jury is hoping that brief exposure may generate some curiosity. People in the area, however, can view 120 patent models in Hagley's new exhibition, "Nation of Inventors."
The show will air Thursday Dec. 8th at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Hagley plans to do some live-Tweeting on Twitter.