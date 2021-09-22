Delawareans rallied virtually Wednesday in support of congressional consideration for a pathway to citizenship for the eight million undocumented immigrants facing deportation.
"We are experiencing hope in this historic moment for Latinos and immigrants of the whole world since the last 30 years, when amnesty was provided by President [Ronald] Reagan in 1986," said Delaware Civil Rights Coalition coordinator Charito Calvachi-Mateyko during the American Dream Realized Coalition rally
After passing in the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Monday, September 22, 2021, the proposal would modify green card process provisions to make citizenship more easily available for some undocumented immigrants, should it pass in General Assembly.
"Congress is working to include a path to citizenship for DACA recipients, Temporary Protected Status visa holders, and essential workers to be included in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill," Calvachi-Mateyko said. "Citizenship for immigrants will not only be the moral thing to do, but an economic booster for the nation."
During the rally, DACA recipient Diana Sanroman-Espinosa shared her story on how citizenship changed her life for the better, but how difficult the journey could be through the process. She was moved to the U.S. at just two years old, her parents hoping for safety, education, and a better future for her.
But as she grew older, and despite never having known another land as home since her arrival, she began discovering just how difficult life as an undocumented immigrant could be.
"In high school, I realized all the restrictions there were when it came to being 'illegal,' whether it was getting a driver's license, or getting a job--something that everyone my age was doing around me. Luckily, at that time, DACA was already created and I was easily able to apply to it and get it," Sanroman-Espinosa said. "At first I thought DACA would give me everything, that everything would be solved in my life, that every aspect that I was struggling with would be over. But I came to the realization that it did not give me everything when it was time to apply to colleges."
Applications and financial aid were turned down repeatedly, she said, despite being in good standing and in the "top ten" of her class. Her legal status wasn't something she could control. When she as eventually accepted to her state school at the University of Delaware, Sanroman-Espinosa discovered she was struggling with frequently being called out of class for meetings over her status as an international student.
"Luckily, my first year, my freshman year, I was able to become a resident of the United States. And the change I saw was incredible. I no longer had to sit in the Student Services Building asking for financial help or scheduling problems, all my problems just disappeared," she said. "Then the following semester, when I had to reapply for FASFA, or when I had to apply to classes, everything that took me months to do took me a day."
Those roadblocks and hurdles aren't something immigrants should face if the U.S. truly wants to accept those willing to work hard to achieve success and contribute to society. There shouldn't be extra steps piled on if immigrants want to be a part of the fabric of society.
"It's one of the most relieving things, and something I'm completely grateful for in my life. It's something that I wish that all my fellow DACA recipients will be able to feel, just have that stress relief," Sanroman-Espinosa said. "I'm here to tell my story because I do believe DACA opens doors, but I believe it opens doors to close gates. In many political conversations, it is brought up that DACA recipients have everything we need. Why would we want more? But they fail to realize that we miss out on various opportunities and have to go an extra mile that citizens do not have to do. I viewed myself as a good civilian, fit to be a citizen. And that's the same vision I hold for all DACA recipients and immigrants."
The legalization of undocumented immigrants was not a political argument, but one of humanity, said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, who spoke to close out the rally.
"We all work hard. You are part of our community. You are our essential workers, you are our families, and you are our neighbors. And we will stand together, both from the state and with our congressional elected officials who are going to fight hard for this. To me, this is not an issue of necessary political party," she said. "This is a human issue. This should not be a political issue. We value you, we support you. We recognize your contributions...We absolutely want to uplift you."