Prices on just about everything seem to be ticking up across the board, and a pair of University of Delaware professors don't see relief anytime soon. From foods to products, the pinch at the checkout is expected to linger.
"In the longer term, I mean, in order to resolve this problem, the only way we can do it is we should move part of our supply chain domestically. That's going to reduce the interruption permanently," said Business Administration Professor Bintong Chen. "In such a globalized world, I mean, it's getting more difficult to produce everything domestically. But that's the ultimate solution. You have to reduce the size of the supply chain to make it less prone to interruption."
That begins at the table, with the first of the major winter holidays coming up at the end of November, and the typically featured centerpiece, the turkey. As people feel more comfortable returning to gatherings, that's led to at least one silver lining.
"One of the concerns is that particularly smaller birds may be scarce, relative to larger birds," said Economics Professor James L. Butkiewicz. "Also, the cost for producing turkeys has gone up, and so prices are higher. Apparently, you'll still be able to get a turkey, it may just be a big turkey--but you will be paying more per-pound for it."
Grain prices, labor shortages, and energy costs have all increased, which has resulted in farmers spending more to produce turkeys while struggling to maintain production levels.
Then there are similar issues in other related industries. Butkiewicz said cranberries and bread, for stuffing, are also finding supplies for production limited. It's a combination of factors that all ultimately trickle down to the consumer planning a Thanksgiving feast.
"It just depends on what you buy. Food prices have been up substantially, I'd say 5% or more," Butkiewicz said. "So depending on what your budget is for Thanksgiving, you're going to be seeing higher prices, and some things may be up higher than that."
There are some obvious reasons for these kinds of disruptions, Chen said, but also some not-so-obvious reasons. First, there's an imbalance between supply and demand. Consumers have been purchasing more, especially online and especially because of the pandemic, as they sought to increase their creature comforts.
"Due to the pandemic, we have more customer demands...people tended to stay at home, they didn't do a traveling, so they actually spent less on a service-oriented kind of items, such as travel, such as going to a restaurant or going to the movie theater, and so on. As a result, they have more money to buy items," Chen said. "Online shopping becomes a lot more popular; they buy more stuff. Another related reason is, as more people stayed at home, they can look at what's going on. They want to have a more comfortable life, more convenient life at home, they want to buy more stuff to make their life at home even better."
Then there's the issue of the work itself. Chen said the government should be working harder to incentivize getting more bodies into the supply chain by subsidizing companies unwilling or unable to spend more on providing those incentives themselves.
"The government actually provides paychecks to some of the workers, and those jobs are tough. Think about the truckers, they have to drive for a long time on the road, it's a difficult job to start with," Chen said. "For the these families, while they get the government checks, they have less to spend, so there's also less incentive for people to work. As the price goes up, their paycheck did not go up...that's the whole reason we have the reduced working capacity, especially in a logistics-related working environment."
The trucking issues themselves are going to have a ripple effect on consumer purchasing for some time as the shortage is significant, explained Butkiewicz. The current state of the industry is already troubling, and there's no immediate fix available.
"We're not going to fix a lot of these problems in a month. They're going to continue," he said. "The shortage of truckers is 80,000 truckers. You don't get 80,000 truckers overnight. The problems at the docks are going to continue for a while, and we'll try and work them down."
Getting people to accept the issues might linger is one way to address some of the habits that feed into the cycle of ever-increasing demand for limited supplies, Chen said. One of those lesser-recognized issues is that people have simply been buying quite a lot online.
"A lot of people think is going to go away. I mean, if you listen to the news nowadays, the government always assures us, 'It's going to go away.' But to me, for the supply chain disruption to go away, you have to remove the bottlenecks throughout the whole chain. And this is going to take a while," Chen said.
"We know there's a disruption on a supply chain, but we, as a customer, what can we do," he continue. "As a holiday season is coming, I'm also thinking about buying gifts for my family. My simple answer is we, as a regular, ordinary customers, actually cannot do very much about the supply chain disruptions; we must think about what we can change. So, given that we cannot change the supply chain issues, at least we can help if we change our shopping behavior, right? This is the only thing we can do."
Consumers should also consider immediacy and scaling, he said. If a consumer wants to purchase an item they can see for themselves on a store shelf, then obviously it's there and available. But purchasing from smaller shops, especially online when a store may need to place an order themselves from a third-party supplier, might best be avoided from small shops without the internal infrastructure to meet customer demand.
"You should order from major stores...because a lot of major stores usually have their own fleet to ship the product, and so they are less prone to the logistics disruptions," Chen said. "I mean, for example, as far as I know, Walmart certainly has their own tracking and fleet, and same thing is also true with companies like Amazon. You're going to see less disruptions. Try to avoid smaller retailers, especially those retailers who directly order from overseas suppliers, and have to rely on a third-party logistics providers. Usually, they become less reliable."
Until more production can be done domestically, there's no good answer for the supply chain disruptions and shortage in meeting demands for supplies, Chen said. Until then, consumers should budget more for the holidays or, better yet, consider cutting back.