Just hours after an official announcement from Governor Carney that they would be required to shut down their dining rooms and bars, Delaware restaurants and bars shut off their taps and emptied their spaces Monday night.
The directive was not totally unexpected, but as reality set in proprietors were trying to make plans for the short term.
Brian Raughley, owner of Dead Presidents on Union Street, said he was hoping for brisk take-out business Tuesday. The pub is highlighting several Irish-themed menu items for Saint Patrick's Day.
Afterwards?
"It's hard to predict. It's definitely uncharted territory," Raughley said.
The Mexican Post on Naamans Road also hopes to boost its delivery, takeout and catering business now that its customers are only in and out.
General Manager Tony George was being realistic Monday.
"We want to follow every procedure because at the end of the day we do want people to be healthy," George said. "This is a serious event."
The previous day, Stoney's British Pub on Concord Pike posted a message on its Facebook page that it would be closing for two weeks. Just last year, the establishment had been featured on The Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins n' Dives."
"We’ve been a corner stone as your Public House for 20 years and I’d like to be here for 20 more," the posting from Stoney's read.
Raughley found himself suddenly out of the bar business, on a payday he will long remember. He had to give checks to kitchen staff, and tell them to wait for his call.
"We're not a corporation, we're a small business," Raughley said. "This is hard."
If the restrictions stand several weeks as expected, The Mexican Post will likely take a major hit on one of its biggest days of the year - Cinco de Mayo.
"This is all new territory. I wish I have an answer to it, and I wish it could be over tomorrow," George said. "Whatever it takes to get this done, and we can live life."