A Republican judge with nearly two decades of experience on the bench, Charles Welch announced Wednesday he'd be looking to challenge incumbent Kathy Jennings for her seat as Delaware's Attorney General.
"What concerns me now is, I think every one in the state of Delaware deserves to feel safe and be safe, and I just don't see that happening anymore," Welch said. "We have ever-climbing gun crime, we have ever-climbing opioid and fentanyl deaths. Just a year ago, we had looting and not one person was prosecuted for the crimes that were committed during those days, and something has to be done about it."
Welch, 62, of Dover, spent 19 years as a judge in Delaware's court system, presiding over the Kent County Court of Common Pleas Drug Court for more than a decade. Prior to that, he spent six years as a state representative for three terms, and was elected to the judiciary committee and as the House Majority Whip.
The protests of the Black Lives Matter movement should've been handled more strictly, Welch said, when the actions of protestors turned from demonstration to violence. But it was just a part of the issues he'd like to address if elected.
"While peaceful protests are part of democracy and our rights as Americans, rioting and looting will not be tolerated," he said. "Those who commit gun crimes will be put in jail, and not released back onto the streets to prey upon our communities. Those who suffer from drug addiction will be offered compassionate treatment. Drug dealers will be removed from our streets."
Law enforcement officers in the state are also need to feel more supported, Welch said.
"For our men and women in blue, whether you're a police officer, probation officer, corrections officer, or bailiff, Delaware's Attorney General will once again be supporting you will have your back."
He said, in speaking with officers, he's been told they do not feel supported currently, and Welch said he feels like law enforcement is being targeted.
"I see a number of things that are going on I don't support, including the attack on law abiding citizens involving gun rights, the magazine limit bill, the permit the purchase bill," Welch said. "As far as the police is concerned, I think there's been an attack on them...The Use of Force standard has been changed. I don't agree with that. And also the law enforcement Bill of Rights is being attacked."
That said, Welch believed the inciting circumstances that fueled the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement were justifiably upsetting, but he didn't feel the process for addressing the issues brought to light in the aftermath was the way to foster communal growth.
"I think everyone was outraged by George Floyd's death. And that was understandable, and I think it started meaning dialogue on police tactics," he said. "There have been some bills like doing away with chokeholds and certain methods used by police to detain people or to control them, and I can understand all that, but I think the attack on men and women in blue is now reaching much further into dangerous grounds or areas."
Acknowledging the blue slant in Delaware, even stronger with a Delaware Democrat in the White House in President Joe Biden, Welch said he believed that would not be a strong enough sentiment to dissuade people he feels see the need for change.
"I think people are ready for change. They're tired of the moves to defund the police, to just let violent criminals out of jail. They're tired of the shootings that are occurring on our streets," he said. "People don't want to live in that kind of society. This is not the Wild West. And so I think that people want to take a hard look at the candidates, with solutions that they offer, what programs they offer, and then they're going to make an informed decision."
Welch pointed out he wanted to ensure residents in the First State knew he only wanted to run for four years as Attorney General and would focus on that office, and said he did not have aspirations for a higher position within state government.