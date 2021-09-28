A Wilmington police officer is on administrative leave after what appeared to be a convenience store surveillance video began circulating online showing the officer smashing an alleged suspects face into the wall several times before taking him to the ground and arresting him.
"It shows clear abuse of power and unwarranted excessive force," said Wilmington activist Coby Owens. "You can see when the officer steps into the store, and you see the guy turn around, you see him kind of questioning what's going on. And then he slams his face into the counter. That's 100% unacceptable."
Owens, a vice chair for Delaware Democrats and executive committee member for the Delaware NAACP, says all of the hard work city officials and law enforcement profess to have put into community relations and standards improvement in the wake of the murder of George Floyd can be undone by videos like the one he shared on his Twitter feed, where he not only calls for the officer's dismissal, but for charges to be brought:
This Wilmington police officer should be fired and charged with assault. pic.twitter.com/l5DMrPEn1v— Coby Owens (@CobyJOwens) September 27, 2021
"This is the abuse that usually goes undocumented, that goes unseen, that everyday people have to see," Owens said. "Not every incident get the same attention as George Floyd or others where we lost life, but this is still police brutality at the end of the day."
Wilmington Police for their part said they've placed the officer, who they declined to identify beyond stating the Patrol Officer was a three-year veteran, on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal review. The move was in adherence with departmental policy, said spokesperson David Karas.
"We are aware of this incident and of the video that has since been made public," Karas said in emailed correspondence with WDEL. " As our department began this proactive review, we immediately launched an investigation by our Office of Professional Standards and the officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of this investigation."
The 44-year-old man seen in the video was involved in an investigation into reports of a man harassing daycare employees, including screaming sexual comments at the workers in the presence of children. The encounter occurred when the officer in question spotted the individual enter a business in the 500 block of New Castle Avenue.
After being charged with two counts harassment, resisting arrest, breach of release, and possession of marijuana, the man was released on $4,100 unsecured bond, Karas said.
Karas called the video is "concerning," and assured Wilmingtonians the department would "take any necessary action to ensure all of our members adhere to the highest standards of service to our community."
Owens doesn't believe this action is enough, and called for elected officials and Chief Robert Tracy to publicly denounce the actions seen in the video.
"I'm really hoping to see the mayor, and the chief, and members of the council come out against this because this is what we've been talking about, right," Owens said. "We're trying to build better community relations right now. Incidents like this, does that help? It only hurts the cause."
At a minimum, Owens called for the officer to be dismissed and banned from ever being a police officer again. Ideally, Owens said, he'd like to see the officer charged with assault.