Now is the time for the United States of America to join other developed countries around the world in providing peace of mind for its workforce when those individuals fall ill, Delaware leaders said during a national bus tour stop Wednesday.
"This is the time. This is the time," said U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. "It's just the right, and the smart, thing to do. We've already heard that economically, it would help our country to be able to compete. It helps small businesses and helps large businesses. We know just from the data, it's the smart thing to do, to have paid leave for all."
The pandemic has exposed the inadequacies of the American approach to sick leave, and how many individuals are forced into a choice that shouldn't have to be made: receive a paycheck, or provide care to either themselves or a loved one, said state Senator Sarah McBride.
"While the pandemic raised this crisis of care to the center of our national consciousness, this issue is far from new. We have been struggling with the consequences of an insufficient patchwork of policies for decades," she said. "This might be one of the wealthiest nations in the world, but...the United States remains the only industrialized country that has failed to account for the common challenges we all share as human beings with a national paid family and medical leave program."
From the parking lot of the Harriet Tubman Park in Wilmington, Blunt Rochester made comparisons between the movement to create a paid leave system for America's workers and the three necessities at the center of The Wizard of Oz. She passionately explained tackling the issue will require supports to have the heart, the brains, and--maybe most importantly--the courage to continue pushing for such a monumental change.
"We need the courage and the will to get it done. Now, if a pandemic can't show you how important this is, what can? We know that over 4 million women at one point left the workforce, and only 2 million have come back," Blunt Rochester said. "This is about our brains, and doing the right and smart thing. It's about our heart. And it's about having the will and the courage. We have it, don't we? And guess what? We're going to get this done."
Be it a global issue or a personal one, no one should be forced to make a decision about health over employment, officials said throughout the rally, and no one knew that better than Nour Qutyan with the Restaurant Opportunity Center United and member of the Voices of Workers.
"I'm here today because I've been in the service industry as a bartender and a server for over 10 years. And in those 10 years, I've never had a single opportunity to use any paid time off--and it hasn't been offered to me," she said. "Before the pandemic, this was maybe a little bit easier to handle. But since the pandemic, it's been increasingly hard to function and take care of myself without having paid leave. This happened last year, when one of my roommates caught COVID, and we all had to isolate. I had to take off two weeks of work. And I didn't get paid for any of that time."
U.S. Air Force veteran Charonda Johnson, who lost her father to COVID in August of 2020 and couldn't hold a memorial service until October because of the pandemic, said the push to reopen is too much, too quickly
"There are thousands of Delawareans, thousands of Americans, just like me, who have had to make this impossible choice, the choice that my family made--the choice that my husband is not given as he goes into work every day now, because America is choosing to reopen," she said. "You see, I've heard--we've all heard--our State of Emergency is over. But for me, it doesn't end. It doesn't end until I know that my family will not have to endure what we just endured without paid time off. It's absurd. It is insensitive. It is callous not to provide that type of benefits to families like mine. I'm sorry. It's beyond emotional for me."
And Paid Leave For All legislation passed at a national level would help support small businesses tat cannot achieve that level of compensation on their own, said Brew HaHa! owner Alisa Morkides, who recently instituted a similar policy of her own volition at the coffee chain. She said no business is built by one person, but by the employees who serve the customers of said businesses, and she knows they deserve to be cared for after they've "walked through fire together."
"Our employees are the heart and soul of my business--our business. It's one of the many reasons why we recently made the financial commitment to offer our own in-house Paid Leave For All program to our team," Morkides said. "But still, it's not enough. The reality is that we're a small business that operates on slim margins. This Paid Leave For All program offers more than we can afford to give our team. It will make it possible for me to offer my team up to 12 weeks of time off, fully covered, if they have a baby, if they get sick, or need to care for a sick family member."
Which happens far too often, and needs to be remedied as quickly as possible, said Dawn Huckelbridge, Director of the Paid Leave For All tour.
"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now," she said. "An opportunity to finally catch up with the rest of the world. An opportunity to do something meaningful for every working family in this country grappling with crisis. The opportunity to build back better, and to make history, by finally passing Paid Leave For All here in the United States."