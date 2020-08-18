Delaware is joining a list of states that are suing the United States Postal Service (USPS) to stop "deliberate disruptions" to postal operations as many Americans will rely on vote-by-mail to cast their ballots in upcoming elections.
More than 18 states, including Delaware, have expanded vote-by-mail in response to the coronavirus pandemic while 43 states will use vote-by-mail this election.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Wilmington, that they're suing to stop "President Trump's intent to use the Postal Service to suppress the vote."
"The United States Postal Service leadership is in violation of their statutory duties, and they are infringing upon our fundamental constitutionally-guaranteed right," she said. "People have died for that right."
The lawsuit comes after the USPS reportedly removed mail processing machines across the country, including in the only processing facility in Delaware, raising "serious concerns" about the state's ability to process a surge in vote-by-mail volume. More than 50,000 Delawareans voted by mail in July’s presidential primary, compared to 5,046 in the 2016 presidential primary, according to voter records.
"This is not just a crisis; it is a sabotage on the most fundamental right we have--and that is the right to vote--and it should not be undermined by somebody cost-cutting in the White House," said Jennings.
The lawsuit alleges the USPS is in violation of the law for failing to submit any planned changes that will affect service on a substantially nationwide basis to the Postal Regulatory Commission for review and a hearing. She's also accusing the USPS of "infringing" on Americans' constitutionally guaranteed right to vote.
"This is voter suppression, that is what this is...and we're not going to stand for it," said U.S. Senator Tom Carper.
A Delaware letter carrier reported that Priority Mail packages and First Class mail are intentionally being left behind and not delivered due to the policy changes. Another letter carrier reported that, over the last month, letter carriers have been instructed to leave routes, sometimes leaving behind hundreds of deliveries per day, as a consequence.
Carper said complaints about postal disruptions to his office have increased by 20 times the normal rate. In the city of New Castle, Carper's office said some residents have reported not receiving mail for upwards of six days. But the problem is widespread, his office noted, with Delawareans up and down the state noticeably frustrated about delays in receiving their mail, including vital prescription medications and paychecks, delayed, in some cases for nearly three weeks.
“The fact that these slowdowns are happening during a pandemic and right before an election during which a record number of Americans plan to vote by mail - and all while the president bashes mail-in voting - is more than enough to raise eyebrows,” said Senator Tom Carper (D-DE). “Delaware is joining the fight and working to stop what appear to be blatantly partisan practices. I have also joined my colleagues in the Senate to begin investigations into this matter. Americans of all political affiliations — not just Democrats — who will rely on the Postal Service to make their voice heard in November deserve better than these partisan games.”
"More Americans than ever before are rightly worrying--is my mail going to get delivered? And is my vote going to count? Lifesaving drugs are being delayed because of the action of the president; checks that people depend on are being delayed because of the actions of this president," said Jennings.
The House, in the meantime, has been called back to session to vote on Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Maloney's Delivering for America Act, which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any chances to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020.
"The intentional sabotage of the United States Postal Service is not right, and on behalf of Delawareans and Americans across this country, enough is enough," said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will also testify before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, marking the the US Postal Service chief's first opportunity to publicly answer questions amid accusations that the Trump administration is purposefully handicapping the USPS in an effort to hinder mail-in voting during the pandemic.
DeJoy acknowledged to USPS employees this week that the cost-cutting measures have had "unintended consequences," but defended them as necessary.
However, he reversed course Tuesday afternoon, saying that all changes being made to the Postal Service would be suspended until after the November 3 election, just as 20 Democratic states announced plans to file federal lawsuits. According to CNN, DeJoy said that some of the deferred decisions mean that retail hours at post offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain in place and no mail processing facilities will be closed.
Jennings said following the announcement the reversal would not affect the lawsuit, and all states still plan on filing this week.
Saturday, the House is also slated to vote on legislation that would provide $25 billion in funding for the financially strapped agency.
