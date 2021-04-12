The Pathways 2 Apprenticeship six-week program, making its Claymont debut Monday, looks to provide workforce training and a new opportunity to underserved communities.
"[We] target primarily underserved populations that typically don't have the opportunity to go into union trades," said Wilmington City Councilwoman and P2A Executive Director Rysheema Dixon. "You don't have to know much at all. What we do require is that you have a willingness to learn, you have a good attitude, and that you're teachable. Those are probably the prerequisites. And that you have a real interest in the construction trade, as well as having a pursuit that you want to go into a career versus a job."
The program got its start in New York City in 2013 and the Labor Economics and Empowerment of People (LEEP) nonprofit organization helped bring it to Delaware in 2019. Since then, the program has graduated seven classes totaling 53 participants to date.
The program travels around the state, reaching out to a variety of communities, but Claymont Community Center CEO Allison David said this is exactly the kind of program for which the center has been looking to fill in the gaps to its offerings.
"We have wanted to have a workforce development program in the Claymont Community Center for a while. We have a tremendous array of services and opportunities and supports here, but workforce development really was a missing part of that," David said. "This collaboration...has really opened up an opportunity for the Claymont Community Center, and for the Claymont community at large, to really learn and gain skills, get into a career, and that's how families move forward--through careers and education. So we're really excited."
The program is the embodiment of the community, according to State Rep. Larry Lambert (D-Claymont).
"I was born and raised right here in Claymont, and workforce development is what we stand for, it's what our Claymont community stands for," he said. "We need economic independence, we need economic dignity, and workforce development programs like this--that are effective, that have been doing the work for years--these programs needed to come to Claymont."
He said those who complete the program show others what is possible through hard work, and the results speak for themselves, while hopefully working to inspire others facing uncertainty.
"This is what the future looks like. We are not creating graduates of the program; we are creating ambassadors for self-discipline, self-determination," Lambert said. "People that are ready to work. We are creating skilled workers that are ready to be a part of all of the wonderful economic opportunity going on in and around Claymont."
Getting training to those looking to put in the hours is how the country rebuilds, Dixon said, and she's proud of the work she' seen getting done, especially as the programs largest class to date with 16 participants gets underway.
"They now can provide for their families in a different way," she said. "We're building another middle class back through this program."
While this current iteration is already underway, Dixon said the next class is anticipated for June, and those interested should check out P2ADelaware.org for the latest information.