On Thursday, pet owners who find themselves struggling will have the opportunity to receive some extra help thanks to a collaborative effort between organizations focused on the welfare of families' four-legged members.
"The Henry Johnson Medical Center is a human healthcare center in Southbridge and we have a history of working with them," said Patrick Carroll, Executive Director of the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). "Mainly through our one health program where we provide a free veterinary clinic once a month for the pets of their clients. Their staff reached out to us and asked if we would do another drive-up pet food pantry, which we've done before."
Carroll said the effort got underway with resources and members of the Delaware SPCA, with which the DHA is in the process of merging, and Faithful Friends Animal Society (FFAS), who joined the effort after Carroll reached out to see if they'd be interested in joining in the effort.
"We have done several drive-up pet food banks together in partnership, and some of these pet food banks are actually grant-funded. We did receive some funding from the Delaware Community Foundation to help support these partnerships," said Michelle Reef, Development Manager for FFAS. "Both of us do have on-site, free pet food banks at our animal shelters...We are offering pet food at our drive-up vaccine clinics, which are twice a month at Faithful Friends. So that is a monthly service that we provide there, and we're trying to do more collaborative pet food things."
The trio of organizations will host a free drive-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Henrietta Johnson Medical Center at 601 New Castle Avenue in Wilmington. It's a need Carroll said reached a crescendo at the height of the pandemic, and while things have eased a bit since the dire circumstances created by COVID-19, there's still an incredible need.
"I would say things are better overall, but we're definitely still seeing people every day who are struggling economically and needing help with their pets," Carroll said.
"Animal shelters are a safety net at any time, for any circumstance changes," Neef said. "Family style changes all the time, and so we're here for families in need."
If you're interested in donating to help aid these organizations in their missions, visit FaithfulFriends.us, which currently has a $250,000 match challenge going on, where donations during this time period are matched to double their effectiveness, or DelawareHumane.org, which Carroll said has a couple of different match programs going on through the end of the year.