17,375.
That's the number of warnings that have been issued by speed cameras in the I-95 Restore the Corridor Project in Wilmington since being put in place late in January.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced that number during a recent online update for the I-95 rehab project.
Mark Buckalew, Chief of Construction and Materials for DelDOT, said they continue to pull data from the speed cameras, but so far speeds are down an average of 8-percent on the northbound side and 11-percent on the southbound side of I-95 since the cameras went live.
"Early indications are we're having a significant reduction in crashes along 95 as a result of these speed cameras," said Buckalew.
The grace period for warnings however is coming to a close.
"We anticipate at some point in April that this program will go live, and actual fines will be issued to those who choose not to obey the speed limit," said Buckalew.
The construction zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
April is also designated by DelDOT as Work Zone Safety Month.