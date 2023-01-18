Firefighters from Delaware and Maryland worked several hours overnight on a three alarm commercial structure fire in Laurel.
The fire was reported in a three story building on East Market Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Arriving units reported flames from the third floor and the fire eventually rose to three alarms.
No injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says the building was unoccupied, and the cause is under investigation.
Damage is estimated at $2 million.