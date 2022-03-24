Three people face drug charges following a car stop on Route 13 in Dover on Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022.
Dover Police and Delaware Probation and Parole conducted a vehicle stop on Route 13 alongside Silver Lake around 7:15 p.m.
Police say inside the vehicle they found over 11-hundred packets of heroin.
The driver, 38-year old Mandy Jackson of Camden, and a passenger 43-year old Willie Wilson of Felton, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, among other charges.
Jackson was taken to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on an $82,200 secured bond.
Wilson is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $62,400 cash bond.
25-year old Alyssa Harris of Kenton, who also in the vehicle, was charged with possession of PCP and drug paraphernalia, and was released on her own recognizance.