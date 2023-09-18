Three Frankford residents are behind bars after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a house in the 34800 block of North Branchwood Place following a months-long drug investigation.
21-year old Anthony Morris, 18-year old Christiana Sturgis, and a 17-year old male are accused of running a drug operation out of a house in which two children lived.
Sussex Special Investigations Detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, Troop 4 Patrol, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant of the house on September 15, 2023, and confiscated the following items:
- Approximately 4.88 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 2.81 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 38.87 grams of marijuana
- Approximately 551 bags containing approximately 3.875 grams of heroin
- Approximately $6,377 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Three handguns and a rifle, and ammunition
- Drug paraphernalia including scales and packaging materials
Christiana Sturgis is being held at Baylor Women's prison on $82,500 cash bond on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Quantity Controlled Substance
- Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Anthony Morris is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $69,000 cash bond on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 2 counts
- Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammo by a Person Prohibited – 3 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The 17-year old is being held at Stevenson House Detention Center on a $40,200 secured bond on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Quantity Controlled Substance
- Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia