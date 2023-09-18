Frankford drug bust

Christiana Sturgis (l), Anthony Morris (r)

 Delaware State Police

Three Frankford residents are behind bars after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a house in the 34800 block of North Branchwood Place following a months-long drug investigation.

21-year old Anthony Morris, 18-year old Christiana Sturgis, and a 17-year old male are accused of running a drug operation out of a house in which two children lived.

Sussex Special Investigations Detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, Troop 4 Patrol, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant of the house on September 15, 2023, and confiscated the following items:

  • Approximately 4.88 grams of crack cocaine
  • Approximately 2.81 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 38.87 grams of marijuana
  • Approximately 551 bags containing approximately 3.875 grams of heroin
  • Approximately $6,377 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
  • Three handguns and a rifle, and ammunition
  • Drug paraphernalia including scales and packaging materials
Frankford Drug Bust

Christiana Sturgis is being held at Baylor Women's prison on $82,500 cash bond on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 2 counts
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Quantity Controlled Substance 
  • Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory 
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – 3 counts
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity 
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree 
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Anthony Morris is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $69,000 cash bond on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 2 counts
  • Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory 
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammo by a Person Prohibited – 3 counts
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance 
  • Conspiracy Second Degree 
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The 17-year old is being held at Stevenson House Detention Center on a $40,200 secured bond on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 2 counts
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Quantity Controlled Substance 
  • Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory 
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – 3 counts
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity 
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree 
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tags